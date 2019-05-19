BWW Interview: Ralph Krumins, Raina Grabowski, and Alaric Frinzi of PRINCE(CESS) at Orlando Fringe

PRINCE(CESS) at the Orlando Fringe explores gender expectations and what it means to be yourself as two young heirs battle for the throne.

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I talked with Ralph Krumins (Creator), Raina Grabowski (Princess Ophelia), and Alaric Frinzi (Lady Victor Rea) about the inspiration behind the show, the show's impact, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





