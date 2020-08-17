BWW Blog: Who Inspires You?

"Inspire and Be Inspired"

Hi BroadwayWorld! Welcome back!

Here to chat with you about something that's always been on my mind, but I've often struggled to put it into words because of how passionately I feel about this.

Role models.

This industry is one big family, and by reading this even you play a small role in what makes up this community. I live by a motto that I'd like to share with you all. "Inspire and Be Inspired." I came up with this after reflecting on how many artists before me I have once admired whether it be from theatre in community, college, regional, or Broadway. Many have set such an example for me in a multitude of ways far beyond the stage. I admire them for different reasons each. Some for their journey, others for their talent, and most because of their overall outlook and perspective, or the way they live life. There's something special about a cast bond that's unexplainable to others when you're in a show. When I was younger, I often gravitated to those who were older than me in shows, and to this day, I am so grateful they welcomed me with open arms because they saw the wonder in my eyes. Since they set such a wonderful example for me growing up, I strived to set that same example I had for the younger artists because I knew how much it meant to me at that time. I continued on in the same community theatre I grew up with as an assistant. My favorite part wasn't the productions we put on, but rather seeing that same spark I once had through their eyes and the love and passion we mutually shared no matter our age. That's the common denominator here. We all love the same thing, so why not celebrate that amongst one another?

Still now as a college student, I have friends and people I admire right in my very own program because I love seeing their dedication and growth as an artist. It's inspiring watching someone with a big work ethic achieve greatness. Most recently many of the people I look up to are just a few years older than me and are touring or performing on Broadway. Since I will graduate in a year, I think seeing these people thrive and become successful performers post college in this career field is something so inspiring in itself. Major bonus if they so happen to be starring in one of my dream shows, roles, or if we share the same life values! Luckily through social media, I have been able to connect with a few people who have set examples large and small for me. This has been an absolute dream.

It's truly a cycle...if you will. I encourage you to reach out to someone who means a lot much to you near or far, start a new relationship, or rekindle and share something nice in an older one. Whether it's asking for advice or just simply telling them how much you love following their journey and having them as a mentor. Social media makes it so easy to feel like you know so much about someone and their path, but that never beats hearing about it directly. The outcome is sure to make both your and their day, and who knows what'll come of it?! Maybe one day you'll even share the same stage together. Until then, keep shining and keep the circle or inspiration alive here in the arts. Having someone to look up to or striving to be someone people can look up to can make all the difference.

Have a great week and see you soon! Thanks for dropping by!

-Another Blog More with Christina

Christina Samanie @crsamanie

