Anthony Nunziata Comes to Cafe Centro in February

Brooklyn-born tenor Anthony Nunziata is kicking off Valentine’s Day week with a special concert on Wednesday, February 7, at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Direct from his sold-out concerts at Café Carlyle in New York City, this powerhouse performer—who has been compared to Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bolton—will showcase a memorable evening of Italian arias, romantic classics, and timeless originals.

Dubbed a “world-class pop singer” by The Wall Street Journal and hailed by BroadwayWorld for capturing “the authentic songwriting passion of a young Billy Joel with the soulfulness of Ed SHeeran,” Anthony Nunziata has performed over 500 concerts in the past decade, headlining major performing arts centers, theaters, symphony concert halls, jazz clubs and private events across the country and around the world.

“I'm in the business of making people feel good, making people happy, moving people in some way. We all are on this life's journey in search of that feeling of being moved, to feel alive. If I can have a small part in moving someone in some way during my live concerts or through my music, this is the greatest gift I can give. To make people laugh, cry, feel something—there’s nothing like it," says Nunziata.

His debut jazz/pop release The Love Album is available on all streaming services, while his CD Together for Christmas was named “Album of the Year” by BroadwayWorld. For more information, please visit www.anthonynunziata.com.

VIP tickets for Anthony Nunziata at Café Centro are $170 (gourmet dinner, priority seating) and $120 for dinner and standard seating. The doors open at 6 pm with dinner at 8 pm. For reservations, call 561.514.4070.

Celebrated for its music and entertainment offerings, Café Centro is also hailed for its culinary excellence. For more information, please visit Click Here.