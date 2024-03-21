AN ADELE HORROR STORY To Return To Orlando, Benefitting The Orlando Fringe Festival & The Center

1
2
3
4
Review: 42ND STREET at Osceola Arts
There are some standard musical theatre moments that never fail to take my breath away. From the powerful 11th hour “I want” song to a perfectly in sync kick line, certain musical mainstays will simply never get old for me. And one of the best examples of musical nirvana, I believe, is a well-choreographed and expertly executed tap number. Nothing thrills like seeing a group of performers executing the complex and rhythmically entrancing dances that are extremely difficult to master but seem effortless due to the skill and talent of those on stage. So, I was thrilled to have the chance to take in Osceola Arts’ latest production of the classic musical 42ND STREET and I am here to tell you, it did not disappoint. This fantastic production includes some of the finest choreography (and dancing) I have seen on stage here in Central Florida in my four years here and is a fabulous foray into a bygone era of classic movie musicals that provides non-stop entertainment and musical theatre magic in every moment.