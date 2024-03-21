AN ADELE HORROR STORY To Return To Orlando, Benefitting The Orlando Fringe Festival & The Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An Adele Horror Story debuted at the International Orlando Fringe Festival in 2021, a campy adventure show, selling out 9 shows and earning “The Fringest of the

Fringe” Festival Award. This fan-favorite show returns for a limited-time engagement benefitting Orlando Fringe and The Center during an April 26-27 run at the downtown Fringe Artspace. From The Orlando Weekly, "An Adele Horror Story power-sprays a metric ton of slapstick bullshit at the walls, and a surprising amount of it sticks.” Writer/ Director Ciara Hannon wants to assure you that that slapstick bullshit is still sticking. “I’m excited to bring Adele back not just to a Fringe venue, but to benefit the precious work of Fringe throughout the community. At 11th Hour Productions, we believe in

being goofy, but with a cause, that’s why 20 percent of ticket sales also go towards The Center. We believe in supporting the queer community while also belting Adele. I mean come on...get into it”

Show Synopsis:

Deep in the woods of the terrifying state known as...Florida, six college students find themselves entangled with a soul-sucking demon. Her name? Adele. And she’s ready to say “Hello" ... from the other side. The Award-winning sensation (Fringest of the Fringe and Clean Sweep for the entire festival, 2021) is back! Written and Directed by Ciara Hannon (Best LGBT Director, 2023) This show has everything! Adele's greatest hits! Lesbians! Horror! Mommy Issues! 9 dollar blonde bob wigs! Black claw nails! Blood! Amelia Earhart! Two Lesbians in a car listening to Lucky by Britney Spears ! Big Stompy Stomp Boots! Did I mention Lesbians?

Show Details: April 26th and 27th @ 7:30. At Fringe Artspace. Tickets $25. 18 and up.



