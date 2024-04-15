CFCArts Big Band Celebrates Timeless Music in Film With BIG HITS FROM THE BOX OFFICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Discover the timeless tunes that have become synonymous with some of the most beloved movies in history at CFCArts Big Band's "Big Hits from the Box Office." Celebrated as the Best Jazz Act by Orlando Weekly readers in 2023, the impressive ensemble of over 60 members brings a fresh twist to familiar melodies.



Join us as we showcase a selection of powerful music that, while not originally penned for the screen, has found a home in iconic cinematic moments. From the evocative strains of "Rhapsody in Blue" in Fantasia 2000 to the lively beats of "I Got Rhythm" from An American in Paris, this concert series explores how great music can enhance and transform film storytelling.

Featured Pieces: From the haunting "Caravan" known from Whiplash, and the uplifting "Mr. Blue Sky" from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, to "Welcome to the Jungle" from Jumanji, "Gonna Fly Now" from Rocky, and "It Had to Be You" from When Harry Met Sally many more songs that have left a mark on both the music and film industries.



This concert isn't just about film music; it's an homage to the universal language of music that transcends its original context to create unforgettable cinematic experiences. It's a perfect event for those who love the art of music and the power of film.

Dates and Times:

Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 PM

Friday, April 19 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 20 at 3:00 PM

Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 PM

Location: Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at The Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

Tickets: Starting at $24.50. Available online or by calling 407.358.6603

Special Offer: Groups of 8 or more can save 20% on select seats. Call (407) 937-1800 for more details.