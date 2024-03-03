llusionist Rob Lake to Mystify Lied Center Audiences This Month

One of the world's most celebrated illusionists, Rob Lake produces mind-blowing illusions that dazzle and entertain millions. Lake is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award- winning illusion spectacular and was named “World's Greatest Illusionist” by NBC and the “top illusionist in the world” by Caesars Entertainment.

Tickets for The Magic of Rob Lake at the Lied Center on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30pm are available now at the button below, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office.

Lake has been featured across network television, in Times Square, on the Las Vegas strip, Hollywood, Atlantic City, The Dubai Opera House, Atlantis Bahamas, and before sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide in more than 45 countries. His astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale.

In 2008, Rob became the youngest magician in history to receive the holy grail of the magic world — The Merlin Award – as ‘International Stage Magician of the Year.' This award is magic's highest honor and the industry equivalent of an Oscar.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org