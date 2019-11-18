YESTERDAY AND TODAY: The Interactive Beatles Experience Announced At Omaha Community Playhouse

Billy McGuigan is back at the Omaha Community Playhouse! Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience will open Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre at OCP from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31.

Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. and the remaining Sundays at 6:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Thurs., Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving. There will be no performance on Monday, Dec. 30. Special New Year's Eve performances on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $40 with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Cap off 2019 with a shot of Beatlemania! Yesterday and Today is the smash hit, all-request Beatles show that the audience controls. Share your favorite stories and relive your fondest memories with the songs that defined a generation. With no two shows the same-and every show packed with fan favorites-Yesterday and Today will have you dancing in the aisles and singing along to every song.

Starting in the fall of 2019, Yesterday and Today will now be 100% all request, with each song selected at random from a basket of audience requests live on stage during the show.

Say Goodbye to 2019 and Hello to 2020 with Yesterday and Today! Two special New Year's Eve performances at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Cake and punch will be served before each performance with a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets for the New Year's Eve performances are on sale now starting at $60 for the 7 p.m. performance and $80 for the 10 p.m. performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.





