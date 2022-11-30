Vegas Nightlife Is Coming To Lincoln With VIVA LIED VEGAS!

Experience the excitement of Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln! The Friends of Lied non-profit organization invites the community to attend a new and exciting Vegas-inspired fundraising event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lied Center. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org/vegas.

The all new fundraiser Viva Lied Vegas will bring the best of Las Vegas-style entertainment to Lincoln for a memorable night of music from four live bands on four different stages, cocktails, a gourmet dinner on the Lied Center stage, dancing, Vegas-style gaming and more!

The Lied will be transformed into Destination Las Vegas with four stages of live entertainment. Every city has a soul, and the Main Stage will sway to the smooth sounds of jazz with Kathy Morrow & Friends. Classic Vegas fun will be found with Joseph Hall as Elvis in the Commons, the high-octane dance band The 402 will light up the Carson Theatre, and the High Roller Lounge is sure to bring luck to all with Bobby Gadoury singing Sinatra style tunes while guests play blackjack, craps, roulette, and more. Grab your friends and come play at Viva Lied Vegas!

There are two different ways that supporters can enjoy Viva Lied Vegas:

The All Access Pass, available for $150, will include an exclusive cocktail hour beginning at 5:00 p.m., dinner on stage at 6:00 p.m., and an auction followed by Vegas style games and 4+ stages of live entertainment! Tables of ten are $1,500.

The Vegas Nightlife Pass, available for $49, will include access to the Vegas-style games and all the fun of 4+ stages of live entertainment! Doors for this option will open at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the evening will support the Friends of Lied's mission to provide all Nebraskans access to world-class performing arts through exceptional arts events, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state. Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, "Viva Lied Vegas is the ultimate great night for a great cause! The Lied Center is so grateful for the invaluable support of our Friends, and we can't wait for this exciting new event. Spend the evening in Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln, and know that every dollar you spend is bringing life-changing arts experiences to people all across the state!"

The Friends of Lied is a membership organization of over 1,000 members, governed by a board of directors from across the state of Nebraska. Its purpose is to support and promote the Lied Center through educational experiences, fund-raising, service, and social activities. Since its inception in 1989, the Friends of Lied have contributed over 8 million dollars in support of the Lied Center's mission to cultivate the performing arts in Nebraska.