VIVA LIED VEGAS Brings Las Vegas to Lincoln on February 4! 

For one night only, Las Vegas is taking over the Lied Center! Experience the excitement of Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln as the Friends of Lied non profit organization invites the community to attend a new and exciting Vegas-inspired fundraising event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lied Center. Tickets are just $49 and are available now at liedcenter.org/vegas.

The Viva Lied Vegas fundraiser will bring the best of Las Vegas-style entertainment to Lincoln for a memorable night of music from five live artists performing on four different stages all night long, two floors of casino-style gaming including blackjack, craps, roulette, cash bars throughout the building, dancing, and more!

Tickets include access to ALL Viva Lied Vegas artists:

Kathy Morrow and No Limit will perform favorites from Billy Joel, Elton John, and many more-including requests! Enjoy popular hits, jazz classics, and more. Morrow will be joined by drummer Joey Gulizia who toured with Mannheim Steamroller, blue eyed soul singer and saxophonist Brent Gordon, and beloved Nebraska bassist Andy Hall.

Joseph Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley for more than 15 years, rising to national prominence as a top 10 finalist on NBC's America's Got Talent! Joseph has worked with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Legends in Concert, and has officially been recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world today.

The 402 & The I-80 Horns in the Carson Theatre. This high-octane dance band will have you up and dancing with all your favorite popular hits!

Bobby Gadoury in the High Roller Lounge. Singer and pianist Bobby Gadoury will provide a classic Vegas atmosphere with favorites by Sinatra and more.

Just added: Mentalist Clint! Runge with An Evening of Mind Games o Join mentalist Clint! Runge (also known as CEO & Founder of Archrival) for moments of magic, mystery and mental oddities as we explore the edges of luck, strange coincidences, gut instinct and cold reading techniques. Through a series of increasingly more difficult tests, Clint! will guide us to wonder just what is possible through mind bending manipulations, curious connections and what-if-it-was-real results. The best part? The audience will choose everything.

The Vegas Nightlife Pass $49 ticket includes access to the Vegas-style games and all the fun of 4+ stages of live entertainment! Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the evening will support the Friends of Lied's mission to provide all Nebraskans access to world-class performing arts through exceptional arts events, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state. Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, "Viva Lied Vegas is the ultimate great night for a great cause! The Lied Center is so grateful for the invaluable support of our Friends, and we can't wait for this exciting new event. Spend the evening in Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln, and know that every dollar you spend is bringing life-changing arts experiences to people all across the state!"

The Friends of Lied is a membership organization of over 1,000 members, governed by a board of directors from across the state of Nebraska. Its purpose is to support and promote the Lied Center through educational experiences, fund-raising, service, and social activities. Since its inception in 1989, the Friends of Lied have contributed over 8 million dollars in support of the Lied Center's mission to cultivate the performing arts in Nebraska.