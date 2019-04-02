Tickets On Sale Friday, April 11 For Saxophonist Boney James At Holland Center

The HALLINS Corporation aspires to stimulate constructive change in underserved communities through art and culture. Their fundraiser this year will include the artistic smooth sounds of an amazing jazz musician. HALLINS has announced the "Honestly Yours" performance from Boney James, which will be on May 25th at the Holland Center's Kiewit Hall.

Boney James is a four-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum selling musician. The sensational saxophonist will put on one of his best performances when he arrives in Omaha. Think soulful, smooth and intimate jazz and that is exactly what is planned for the audience.

Over the years, Boney James has racked up sales of more than three million records, four RIAA gold albums, four GRAMMY nominations, a Soul Train Award, nominations for two NAACP Image Awards and 10 CDs atop Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. Billboard named Boney one of the Top 3 Contemporary Jazz Artists of The Decade along with Kenny G and Norah Jones.

The "Honestly Yours" performance will start at 7 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with local jazz extraordinaire Chad Stoner opening the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM April 11. Ticket prices start at $40 and can be purchased at TicketOmaha.com, at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street, or by calling 402.345.0606. Proceeds from the sales will support HALLINS' mission to support underserved communities in Omaha through art and music.





