The TADA Theatre To Open Its 15th Anniversary Season With COMPANY in February

The award-winning TADA Theatre will open its Fantastic Fifteenth Season by paying tribute to one of the greatest musical theatre composers that the industry has ever had, Stephen Sondheim. The musical is a show that he himself called "by far the work I am most proud of": the musical masterpiece Company!

The show's title has multiple facets, all important to appreciating its complexity. Company is the opposite of solitude and loneliness. It means being surrounded by friends and loved ones. Set in modern upper-crust Manhattan, Company is a funny, sophisticated exploration of love and commitment as seen through the eyes of a charming perpetual bachelor celebrating his 35th birthday and questioning his single status surrounded by his enthusiastically married, slightly envious friends. With a wise and witty Stephen Sondheim score including "Another Hundred People," "Side by Side by Side," "The Ladies Who Lunch," and "Being Alive," Company offers creative musical comedy at its finest.

Opening on Broadway in 1970, Company, Sondheim's sixth Broadway musical, was his breakthrough to serious credibility. It received 14 Tony Award nominations, a record at the time. Its most recent incarnation swapping the main character's gender also won the Tony Award in 2022. Company will also showcase TADA Productions' long history with this award-winning composer, including a tour of Side by Side by Sondheim as well as a triumphant production of Sweeney Todd in collaboration with the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra. TADA has also produced Assassins, Sunday In The Park With George, and Into The Woods. The TADA Theatre also played host to two of the original Broadway actors from Into The Woods, Robert Westenberg (the Prince/Wolf) and his wife Kim Crosby (Cinderella) who performed a concert and held a master class about their work with Sondheim.

The talented cast of Company is led by actor Daniel Ikpeama in the role of Robert. Mr. Ikpeama wowed crowds in last season's production of RENT where he played the role of Collins. The dynamic cast also includes Anna Christy as Susan, Matthew Kischer as Harry, Paula Kaslon as Susan, Bill Maltas as Peter, Kelsey Knofczynski as Jenny, John Schnoor as David, Julie White as Amy, Jared Hiscock as Paul, Cris Rook as Joanne, Harold Scott as Larry, Katherine Bogen as April, Jamie Luedtke as Marta, and Laura Linder as Kathy.

Company is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction by Jon Kruse, assistant technical direction by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook and produced by TADA Productions, Inc.

Company is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, February 9-26, with an array of curtain times found on the website www.tadatheatre.info. Patrons and student tickets can be reserved, and more information can be found there as well.