The Sun Theatre Prepares to Reopen its Doors

The Sun Theatre has been undergoing renovations since May.

KNOP has reported that The Sun Theatre is reopening its doors after being closed for almost six months.

The theatre underwent a $400,000 renovation.

Sun Theatre Executive Director Roxanne Converse-Whiting.

"We have renovated the front of our lobby, our restrooms are larger as well as have multiple user availability, as well as are accessibility with anyone with any mobility issues or concerns, and we also have accessible seating in our auditorium as well,"

Due to the ongoing health crisis theatre will reopen at 75% capacity.

"I know many community theatres are struggling and the number of theatres that are re-opening and the people that are attending is very small," said Converse-Whiting. "The movie industry as a whole is being threatened right now and so it's an important during time to still have this type of activity so that it stays alive and well in our communities to go out for entertainment and to have something to do with our families."

