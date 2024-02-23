The 2024 Omaha Series Reveals Upcoming Season

The 2024 Omaha Series has announced its lineup for the upcoming year! The season features a blend of beloved classics and innovative collaborations. Learn more about the full lineup below!

THE AWESOME 80S PROM

Dates: May 3 - 19

Venue: The Waiting Room

Transporting audiences back to the iconic era of big hair, neon lights, and unforgettable music, "The Awesome 80s Prom" invites attendees to relive the glory days of high school prom. Set against the backdrop of The Waiting Room, this interactive theatrical experience promises a night of laughter, love, and plenty of retro fun. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

THE OUTSIDERS

Dates: July 19 - 21

Venue: Benson Theatre

Adapted from the classic novel by S.E. Hinton, "The Outsiders" is a powerful coming-of-age story that explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the struggle to find one's place in the world. Set against the backdrop of 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma, the play follows the lives of two rival groups, the Greasers and the Socs, as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and the harsh realities of social class.

In collaboration with The McGuigan Arts Academy, students ages 9 - 18 are invited to audition for the McGuigan Arts Academy Summer Company Class. This tuition-free, two-week intensive production class will rehearse, design, tech, and perform "The Outsiders." Auditions will take place on March 17 at 2 pm. Reserve your audition spot by emailing kimberly@billymcguigan.com.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Dates: October 24 - 26

Venue: The Slowdown

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Get ready to do the Time Warp again as "The Rocky Horror Show" returns to The Slowdown. Join us for a wild and thrilling journey as we celebrate this cult classic with all the outrageous characters, unforgettable songs, and interactive fun that audiences love.

YESTERDAY AND TODAY: THE INTERACTIVE BEATLES EXPERIENCE

Dates: November 29 - December 29

Venue: The Slowdown

Prepare to be transported on a magical musical journey through the iconic songs of The Beatles in "Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience" Omaha's favorite holiday tradition! Led by the McGuigan's, this electrifying performance invites audiences of all ages to sing along and celebrate the timeless music that continues to inspire generations. What makes this show truly special is that it's an all-request performance, where the set list is created each night by audience requests!

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of live theatre with The 2024 Omaha Series! Show information and tickets to The Awesome 80s Prom are available at theomahaseries.com.