THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA Theatre

This show is a stunning celebration of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Mar. 23, 2023  

The award-winning TADA Theatre continues its fantastic fifteenth season with The World Goes 'Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this show is a stunning celebration of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb that showcases many musicals all in one show! This powerhouse production features unforgettable gems from Cabaret; Chicago; New York, New York; Funny Lady; Kiss of the Spiderwoman, and more-all seamlessly interwoven into a triumphant and entertaining evening of musical theatre.

The talented cast includes Judy Anderson, Olivia Cano, David Claus, Emily Hack, and Brent Welch.

The World Goes 'Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design and construction by Jenna Williamson, costume coordination by Karen Statham, and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. Bill Strongin accompanies the show with Ashley Peterson on woodwinds. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Ameritas and The Nebraska Lottery.

The World Goes 'Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, April 20-May 7, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.




