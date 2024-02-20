THE SIMMONS SISTERS REUNION to Have World Premiere At The TADA Theatre in March

The TADA Theatre will present the world premiere production of The Simmons Sisters Reunion.

Naomi, Nadine, and Natalie were one of the biggest singing sensations since they first appeared on TV in their teens. However, their life in showbusiness didn't go quite the way they expected, leading them to go their separate ways. Now, the Club Cadillac in New York City has hired them for their first concert together in years. During the entertaining live event, the audience discovers the twists and turns that took place over the years which changed them. What hasn't changed however, are their great tones and wonderful songs as they perform in The Simmons Sisters Reunion!

Featuring a wide gamut of music, this one act special event production is written by Donald Koor creator of such shows as Not A Downhome Branson Christmas, Marley and Me, A Cornhusker Christmas, End Of The World, and Almost Liza. The talented cast includes theatre veterans Nanette Gingery, Cris Rook, Sandy Van Pelt, and Harold Scott.

The Simmons Sisters Reunion is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, stage management by William Phillips, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction by Kevin Welch, lighting design by Robert D. Rook press photography by Daniel Ikpeama. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Union Bank and Trust and The Hyatt Place.

The Simmons Sisters Reunion takes place on the Showcase Stage featuring table seating and cocktails at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, March 15-24, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.