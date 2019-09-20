THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to the TADA Theatre

TADA Productions, Inc. inside the award-winning TADA Theatre, is proud to present The Rocky Horror Show opening on October 10th at 7:30 pm.

This fresh, new telling of a classic rock favorite follows squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they'll never forget, with scandalous Frank'n'Furter, rippling Rocky, rascally Riff Raff and vivacious Magenta. Bursting at the seams with timeless classics that include Damn It Janet, Sweet Transvestite and of course The Time Warp, The Rocky Horror Show is a non-stop party!

The cast features Tim Andersen as Brad, Elke Myers as Janet, Harold Scott and Jordon Hammond as the Narrator, John Schnoor as Riff Raff, Kristi Wilson as Magenta, Adeline Morgenson as Columbia, Brent Welch as Dr. Frank N Furter, Justin Minchow as Rocky, Daniel Peters as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Ben Wiehe, Amelia-Marie Altstadt and Lauren Farris as the Phantom Rockers.

The Rocky Horror Show is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction by Cris Rook and choreography by Mandi Maser, musical arrangements by Bill Strongin, stage management by Shai Schrunk, assistant stage management by Andi Manakdan, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Juli Burney, costume coordination by Karen Statham, scenic painting by Dustin Witte, make-up and wigs by Cathy Rook, lighting assistance by Brett Hadley, produced with permission by Samuel French, Inc. and sponsored by Liberty Lawn & Landscape, Inc., Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and The Nebraska Lottery.

Show dates are October 10, 11, 12 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 31, Nov. 1, 2 at 7:30 pm. October 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3 at 2:00 pm. There will be a special late show on Saturday October 19 at 11:30 pm for only $10. Saturday, October 12 and Friday, October 25 are Nebraska Lottery nights where they will give-a-away lottery tickets to patrons and chances to win other prizes. Thursday, October 31st will be a costume contest.

The Rocky Horror Show is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street. Tickets are only $20 adults and $15 for students and can be reserved on-line at www.tadatheatre.info. This show contains adult content and language. Rocky Horror kits will be on sale before each show for only $5.00. These are the official kits of the TADA Theatre production, no other outside kits or items will be allowed into the theatre



Patrons can reserve V.I.P. parking on show dates in the West Depot parking lot, just steps away from the theatre, by calling 441-PARK during their normal business hours.

Photo Credit: Lauren Farris





