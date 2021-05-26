THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to be Presented at The TADA Theatre

TADA Productions, Inc. will present The Great American Trailer Park Musical at The TADA Theatre opening on June 10th as part of TADA's 2021 Season: Entertaining Safely, Wisely and Enthusiastically.

It's a Broadway musical romp through Florida's most exclusive down-home trailer park - Armadillo Acres. Jam-packed with quirky characters, big hair, roadkill, and raucous fun, this delightfully trashy, double-wide comedy will leave you doubled over with laughter.

The cast will be led by guest actor Matt Nesmith in the role of Norbert. Mr. Nesmith is an associate professor and coordinator of the BFA Musical Theatre Program at the University of South Dakota (USD). He previously taught at the University of New Hampshire and Central Michigan University. He holds graduate degrees in vocal performance and theatre (directing). He is also an active stage performer and director at USD and across the Midwest. Among Matt's performance credits are the roles of Black Stache in Peter and the Star Catcher, Archie in The Secret Garden, and Sweeney in Sweeney Todd, while recent directing credits include Spring Awakening, LES MISERABLES, Urinetown, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Young Frankenstein. Matt has appeared in past TADA Theatre productions of Life Could Be a Dream and Smokey Joe's Café.

The rest of the talented cast includes Erin Mundus as Jeannie Garstecki, Kylie Groves as Pippi, Judy Anderson as Betty, Cris Rook as Linoleum, Jaci Manning as Pickles and Patrick Marlatt as Duke. The musical comedy is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, musical arrangements by William Maltas, production management by Elysia Arntzen, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, scenic painting by Dustin Witte, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, sound operation by John Batenhorst and assistant technical coordination by Brandon Duncan and Juli Burney. Brett Hadley is the director of live streaming.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is on the main stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, June 10-27, with 7:30 pm curtain times Thursday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $15.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. validated parking on show dates for its patrons. Details can be found on the website. The Great American Trailer Park Musical is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Note: this show contains adult humor, pink flamingos and flan.

Photo Credit: Megan Rook