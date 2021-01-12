TADA to Present NUNSENSE in 2021

TADA Productions, Inc. will present the musical comedy Nunsense, opening February 5th at the award-winning TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This heavenly theatrical production follows the crazy antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who find themselves in a rather unique situation resulting in having to put on a hilarious benefit performance. With songs and spontaneous comic interludes paced at break-neck speed, this production will have everyone rolling in the aisles. Nunsense offers a cornucopia of hilarity for the whole family, proving conclusively that nun rhymes with fun!

The cast includes Judy Anderson (Sister Mary Regina), Erin Mundus (Sister Mary Hubert), Cris Rook (Sister Mary Amnesia), Beth King (Sister Robert Anne), Sarah Patterson (Sister Mary Leo), and accompanist Alicia Opoku (Sister Mary Keys). Nunsense is directed by Robert D. Rook, musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Karen Statham, scenic design and painting by Dustin Witte, costumes by Judy Sheehan, technical coordination by Bryan Watson, assistant technical coordination by Dylan Warren and livestreaming direction by Brett Hadley. The show is sponsored by Farmers Mutual Insurance, Legacy Retirement Communities and Union Bank and Trust.

Nunsense will begin The TADA Theatre's 2021 Main Stage Series that was just announced-one of the first theatres in the United States to do so. Several of its major productions this year will be livestreamed, as well as in-person attendance following all directed health measures-which include a new air purification system that helps make the air inside the theatre as clean as labs and hospitals, adding another layer of safety when attending the theatre. TADA has acquired a three-camera livestreaming platform that will allow the productions to be seen nationally. The theatre has named Brett Hadley as Director of Livestream and Production for 2021 to oversee this area during this transitional time when many patrons who have missed coming to the TADA Theatre are unable to attend in person and still want to be able to enjoy the many wonderful shows this coming year.

Nunsense is on the main stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, February 5-21, with 7:30 pm curtain times Friday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $18.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates for its patrons. For details contact The TADA Theatre box office at (402) 438-TADA (8232). Nunsense is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals - wwww.concordtheatricals.com.