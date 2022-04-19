SEUSSICAL! Takes Center Stage At Nebraska Wesleyan University

The Seussian world comes to life in Nebraska Wesleyan University's staging of the show, Seussical.

Seussical is a musical comedy by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, based on the numerous works of Dr. Seuss.

Design for the costumes and set pieces feature upcycled and repurposed materials, such as bottle caps, plastic bags, pallets, and more. The show is dance and music heavy, and all ages are encouraged to attend.

Seussical will show April 21-23 and April 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee showings on April 24 and May 1 at 2:00 p.m. All shows will be held in NWU's McDonald Theater, 5100 Huntington Ave.

Seussical Director Anne McAlexander is excited to put a new twist on the musical. "The show is full of the joy, play, and imagination through which we see the world as children. It embraces the power of our minds, highlighting our ability to change the world around us when we believe in ourselves and stand up for others. Through the incorporation of several different music styles, Seussical, like its source material, tackles real-world issues through stories and characters that engage our imaginations, no matter our ages," said McAlexander.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or call the box office at 402.465.2384. The NWU box office is open each week Monday - Friday from 3-5 p.m., and one hour prior to performances.

