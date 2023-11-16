Rising Classical Superstar Behzod Abduraimov Returns to the Lied Center

First introduced to Lied Center audiences in 2018 as a soloist with Russia's Mariinsky Orchestra, Behzod Abduraimov has quickly established himself as a rising classical music star.

Described as displaying “prodigious technique and rhapsodic flair” by The New York Times, Abduraimov returns to Nebraska after a virtuosic 2021 Lied Center performance praised by the Lincoln Journal Star as “perfectly nuanced ... brilliant, dynamic.”

Pianist Behzod Abduraimov performs at the Lied on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30pm. In-person and live webcast tickets are available at Click Here.

Behzod Abduraimov's performances combine an immense depth of musicality with phenomenal technique and breath-taking delicacy. He performs with renowned orchestras worldwide including Philharmonia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, San Francisco Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris and Concertgebouworkest, and with prestigious conductors such as Juraj Valčuha, Vasily Petrenko, Lorenzo Viotti, James Gaffigan, Jakub Hrůša, Santtu-Matias Rouvali and Gustavo Dudamel.

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Abduraimov began to play the piano at the age of five. As a teenager he studied with Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch, and burst into the international spotlight in 2009 at the age of 18, winning the London International Piano Competition.

