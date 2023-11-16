Rising Classical Superstar Behzod Abduraimov Returns to the Lied Center

In-person and live webcast tickets are available for the performance on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30pm.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Rising Classical Superstar Behzod Abduraimov Returns to the Lied Center

Rising Classical Superstar Behzod Abduraimov Returns to the Lied Center

First introduced to Lied Center audiences in 2018 as a soloist with Russia's Mariinsky Orchestra, Behzod Abduraimov has quickly established himself as a rising classical music star.

Described as displaying “prodigious technique and rhapsodic flair” by The New York Times, Abduraimov returns to Nebraska after a virtuosic 2021 Lied Center performance praised by the Lincoln Journal Star as “perfectly nuanced ... brilliant, dynamic.” 

Pianist Behzod Abduraimov performs at the Lied on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Behzod Abduraimov's performances combine an immense depth of musicality with phenomenal technique and breath-taking delicacy. He performs with renowned orchestras worldwide including Philharmonia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, San Francisco Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris and Concertgebouworkest, and with prestigious conductors such as Juraj Valčuha, Vasily Petrenko, Lorenzo Viotti, James Gaffigan, Jakub Hrůša, Santtu-Matias Rouvali and Gustavo Dudamel.

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Abduraimov began to play the piano at the age of five. As a teenager he studied with Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch, and burst into the international spotlight in 2009 at the age of 18, winning the London International Piano Competition.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org




