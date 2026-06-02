Review: MARY POPPINS at Omaha Community Playhouse is Perfect Family Fun!

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Flying into the Omaha Community Playhouse with parrot umbrella and a satchel of tricks in hand, MARY POPPINS instantly enthralls her appreciative audience.

Everyone loves the classic P.L Travers book and Disney film of the same name. Cameron Mackintosh and Julian Fellowes have created a supercalifragilisticexalidocious amalgamation of the two. With original songs by The Sherman Brothers and a few new ones written and composed by Geroge Stiles and Anthony Drewe, OCP adds a vocally dynamic cast and crew. The result couldn’t be more perfect.

Mary Poppins, describing herself as “Practically Perfect,” is the antidote the Banks family requires as it struggles with two disagreeable children, their remote father, and their mother who longs for significance. The family is fragmented. Nannies come and go. Then Poppins appears out of thin air and settles into their lives like a miracle.

Director Brandon Box-Higdem with Assistant Director Echelle Childers have produced an incredibly pleasing show where complicated set pieces slide in and off stage or raise up and down. Characters are fleshed out. Ensemble numbers are cohesive. Pacing is regulated. Visual and audio components are pleasing to eye and ear. It is so well done!

Jim Boggess, Music Director, confesses that this is a difficult production, but he makes it look easy. The orchestra and vocals are impressive. It is impossible to leave the theatre without the refrains stuck in your brain.

Lauren Krupski could not be a better Mary Poppins. She is not practically perfect. She IS perfect. Her voice. Her diction. Her mannerisms. Her facial expressions. All perfection. Somehow she has captured just the right amount of conceit, caring, and comedy to create a character that is completely charming…enough so that Michael later in the show is only content when she expresses her no-nonsense brand of love rather than sentimentality.

Newcomer Erik Nordstrom’s rendition of Bert is excellence personified. He is so light-hearted and agreeable that you want to be his friend. His vocals are spot on with an appealing tone and an unwaverable accent.

The Banks family is deeply immersed in character development. As George Banks, Christopher Violett epitomizes a man who was traumatized in his own childhood by absent parenting and a bully nanny. He perpetuates that trauma on his own family. Violett’s performance is solid throughout with strong vocals and musically pleasing tone. Every word is distinct. He is easy to hear, but also easy to understand his reluctance to show affection to his wife and children. His transformation is heartwarming.

Analisa Swerczek shines as Winifred Banks, desperately clinging to “Being Mrs. Banks” while trying to suppress feelings of unworthiness. Her husband disregards her. Her children don’t mind her. Her friends are nonexistent. Swerczek makes Winifred a tragic character who shows incredible resolve to not give up. Swerczek’s voice is emotional and musical with clear diction. She tells the story rather than just singing the notes.

There are two children playing Michael and Jane Banks: George Beutler and Finn McKamy play Michael, and Cora Wagner and Lucy Beutler play Jane. For this performance I saw George and Cora. George is sweetly naughty, while Cora is more boisterous and defiant. Their confidence and capability are remarkable with no slip ups.

Several supporting actors deserve mention. Mark Thornburg as the Admiral and Bank Chairman is comedy genius. His unexpected reaction to a high wind is hilarious and draws loud applause. And as the Bank Chairman, his acting choices provoke laughter.

Mary Kay Desjardins as Mrs. Brill constantly tickles the funny bone with her “HAIR loom” comments, persnickety personality, and clumsiness.

Olivia Bryant is a captivating Mrs. Corry, colorful and vibrant. Her on Stage Presence is magnetic. Her whole face lights up, her eyes sparkle, and her wide smile draws you in. You can’t miss her even in a group number.

Elyssia Finch is endearing as the Bird Woman with her sweet demeanor and lovely voice. Lindsay Pape’s gauzy and threadbare costume is just right to show beauty still discoverable in poverty.

Brendon Brown and Marcus Benzel both add humor as Park Keeper and Policeman, but also a serious note as John Northbrook and Von Hussler, two men negotiating with George Banks for bank loans for their disparate business plans.

Melissa Comstock as Miss Lark is fun with her “puppy.” Keenan Reilly is equally engaging as Neleus, an animated statue with personality.

Sarah Ebke (Miss Andrews) is one of the craziest, best parts of the show. Her makeup is bizarrely dark. Her actions and speech are appropriately off-putting. And the duet scene of “Brimstone and Treacle” with Krupski is insanely fun! The special effects make it even more so. Plus, the harmony is great.

Michelle Garrity’s choreography including everything from moving statues to tap dancing chimney sweeps excels. The show is rife with eye catching movement. There is never a dull moment.

Scenic Design by Cody Rutledge is over the top. The bank scene with its dark overtones and the big clock on the back wall is moody. When combined with the silver and black costumes designed by Lindsay Pape, it creates a anxiety ridden, clockwork effect of soulless regulation. His rooftop with glittering stars is beautiful, accented with gorgeous lighting by Cameron Filepas. Sound by Tim Burkhart and sound effects by John Gibilisco are excellent. Props by Andrew Morgan include some really cool pieces like the heirloom vase. Everything works together to create a magical experience.

Come enjoy the Banks family rediscovering the human race because of the appearance of a very unusual nanny. There is no chance you will not love this show. It is practically perfect in every way.

Photo Credit: Casey Wood

Show times: Wednesday through Saturday, 7:00 pm. Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. The show runs through June 28th and tickets are selling fast. Tickets are available at www.ticketomaha.com or by calling the Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

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