REBEL GENIUS Will Receive A Staged Reading As Part Of The ASCAP New Musical Theatre Workshop

REBEL GENIUS, a new musical about the early life of Albert Einstein, has been awarded a staged reading as part of the ASCAP New Musical Theatre Workshop. With book, music, and lyrics by Peabody Award-winning composer, Matthew Puckett and direction by Becky Boesen, the staged reading will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts' Carson Theatre (301 N 12th Street, Lincoln, NE). Tickets are free to the public and can be reserved online at liedcenter.org. Broadway composer and librettist Scott Frankel and Michael Korie (War Paint, Grey Gardens) will lead a panel discussion immediately following the reading to offer feedback to the creative team.

"Just as Albert Einstein's theory of relativity shaped modern physics, REBEL GENIUS will shape the future of musical theatre," said Petra Wahlqvist, ASCAP / Grow A Show New Musical Theatre Workshop Producer. "We are so thrilled to welcome this musical and Matthew Puckett to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in September."

"I am honored to have been selected to participate in this incredible festival dedicated to the development of new musicals," said REBEL GENIUS creator, Matthew Puckett. "The opportunity to produce a staged reading at a leading performing arts center and receive valuable feedback from a new audience and Broadway artists whose work I deeply respect and admire, is a true gift."

The ASCAP New Musical Theatre Workshop is an annual event that features staged readings of selected new works from across the United States. The Lied Center in Lincoln, NE has developed the "Grow A Show" musical theatre festival to accompany this prestigious workshop, which includes master classes and a concert incorporating local talent and visiting Broadway guest artists.

Physics and love collide in REBEL GENIUS as a young, and highly ambitious, Albert Einstein falls madly in love with Mileva Maric and risks everything he has to find the perfect Unified Theory. The acclaimed new musical is an exploration into the heart and mind of a flawed icon and scientific genius. Max Planck, Niels Bohn and the Atomic Bomb all play a part in the journey and choices of a brilliant human being who is torn between a passionate love for the people in his life and a wild ambition to understand the universe.

REBEL GENIUS was a finalist for the 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant presented by the American Theater Wing. The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC and the IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles have presented developmental readings.

Originally from NYC, Matthew Puckett is a Los Angeles based award-winning songwriter and composer. He won a Peabody Award for his songs and score for the seven-part ABC mini-series, "Hopkins," and was the recipient of an ASCAP Film/TV Award for "Skyline," the theme song to the critically acclaimed ABC series "NY Med." Puckett is also the recent recipient of the 2019 Musical Theater commission from IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles. He has worked with bands and artists such as Rogue Wave, The Mowgli's, Marsha Ambrosius, Jeremy Jordan, Shawn Hook, Kris Allen, Ryan Innes, Jessica Mitchell, Clementine and The Galaxy, Royal Tongues, Glenn Philips, Beginners, Valen, and Garrison Star. His unique film scores include Caught, Best Friends Forever, Dial A Prayer, and Some Boys Don't Leave (winner Tribeca Film Festival). He has written TV scores for "Gravity" (Starz), "Still Single" (Showtime), and "Guidance" (Dreamworks / AwesomenessTV). Other film and television music credits include Southpaw (Weinstein Company), "Eye Candy" (MTV), "NCIS: LA" (CBS), "Being Human" (SyFy), "Hooking Up" (ABC), Held Up starring The Sklar Brothers, Never Again (Focus Features), Make It or Break It (Disney), and "Finding Carter" (MTV). Matthew co-wrote and produced the song "Cold Blood" by Valen featured in the latest version of the videogame The Sims.

For more information, please visit RebelGeniusTheMuiscal.com





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You