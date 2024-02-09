Postmodern Jukebox to Return to the Lied Center This Month

Tickets for Postmodern Jukebox at the Lied Center on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm are available now.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: A Triumphant Disaster! Photo 1 Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: A Triumphant Disaster!
Interview: Jesse Sharp on Bringing BEETLEJUICE to the Orpheum Theater Photo 2 Interview: Jesse Sharp on Bringing BEETLEJUICE to the Orpheum Theater
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to the Lied Center This Month Photo 3 THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to the Lied Center This Month

Postmodern Jukebox to Return to the Lied Center This Month

“Pop music in a Time Machine” concert act Postmodern Jukebox is on a new World Tour to celebrate the dual milestone of their 10th anniversary of touring and their 1,000th show in 2024. Dubbed The ‘10’ Tour, the viral sensations take over the Lied Center this February!

Audiences can expect a dazzling, inspiring trip through the PMJ Universe — where modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits alike are reimagined in classic genres like 1920s jazz, Swing, Doo-wop and Motown, and brought to life by a cast of some of the world’s best singers, dancers, and instrumentalists. Think The Great Gatsby” meets Sinatra at the Sands” meets Back! …To The Future”.

Tickets for Postmodern Jukebox at the Lied Center on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm start at $26 adult/$13 youth and are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office.

When pianist Scott Bradlee started the time-twisting musical collective from a basement apartment in Queens, NY, an online, viral” success story was born —one that quickly led to sold out shows across North America and Europe in the Summer of 2014.

The touring act received rave reviews from industry publications and world-renowned artists alike. In the years that followed, PMJ” built a reputation as the Saturday Night Live of Singers” by introducing audiences to dozens of exceptional musical artists —many of whom had been previously overlooked by the modern record industry — and turning them into bonafide stars.

Ten years and two billion views on their YouTube channel later, a Postmodern Jukebox show has become something of an annual musical tradition for hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans all over the world — fans that often show up dressed to the nines in their vintage best, eager to immerse themselves in the experience.

By the end of 2023, PMJ will have performed 937 shows in 44 countries across 5 continents,” says Bradlee, who creates the musical arrangements and directs the shows. That kind of longevity in a notoriously fickle industry was completely unexpected for us. There’s no secret formula, other than an obsession for classic sounds and a commitment to showcasing phenomenal talent. We continue to feel honored and humbled by our audiences’ support for this project, which continues to inspire us and push us to new heights of artistry. It’s the perfect marriage, and our 10th anniversary tour will be a celebration.”




RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to the Lied Center This Month Photo
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to the Lied Center This Month

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s production of The Rainbow Fish comes to the Lied Center, bringing the pages of the beloved storybook to life on stage with puppetry, scenic effects, and original music. Learn more about the show here and find out how to get tickets!

2
Interview: Jesse Sharp on Bringing BEETLEJUICE to the Orpheum Theater Photo
Interview: Jesse Sharp on Bringing BEETLEJUICE to the Orpheum Theater

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jessee Sharp of the Beetlejuice tour ahead of the show's visit to Omaha! 

3
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: A Triumphant Disaster! Photo
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: A Triumphant Disaster!

If you need a prescription for winter blues, get to the Omaha Community Playhouse and laugh yourself red in the face with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. I dare you to not get caught up in its zany, madcap shenanigans. It is two hours of nonstop fun!

4
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Lied Next Month Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Lied Next Month

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Lincoln for 5 performances from Thursday, February 1 through Sunday, February 4.

More Hot Stories For You

THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to the Lied Center This MonthTHE RAINBOW FISH Comes to the Lied Center This Month
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Lied Next MonthJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Lied Next Month
NUNSENSE 2: The Second Coming To Open The TADA Theatre 2024 SeasonNUNSENSE 2: The Second Coming To Open The TADA Theatre 2024 Season
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in AprilDIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in April

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
The Lion King in Omaha The Lion King
Orpheum Theater (2/29-3/24)
The Cher Show in Omaha The Cher Show
Lied Center for Performing Arts (4/02-4/03)
I Carry Your Heart With Me in Omaha I Carry Your Heart With Me
Angels Theatre Company (2/15-2/25)VIDEOS
The Prom in Omaha The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
The Hello Girls in Omaha The Hello Girls
Miller Lab Theatre (2/15-2/25)
The Good Doctor in Omaha The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Omaha To Kill a Mockingbird
Lied Center for Performing Arts (6/11-6/12)
Moulin Rouge! in Omaha Moulin Rouge!
Orpheum Theater (5/28-6/09)
The Mousetrap in Omaha The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
Mean Girls in Omaha Mean Girls
Lied Center for Performing Arts (4/12-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You