Postmodern Jukebox to Return to the Lied Center This Month

“Pop music in a Time Machine” concert act Postmodern Jukebox is on a new World Tour to celebrate the dual milestone of their 10th anniversary of touring and their 1,000th show in 2024. Dubbed The ‘10’ Tour, the viral sensations take over the Lied Center this February!

Audiences can expect a dazzling, inspiring trip through the PMJ Universe — where modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits alike are reimagined in classic genres like 1920s jazz, Swing, Doo-wop and Motown, and brought to life by a cast of some of the world’s best singers, dancers, and instrumentalists. Think “The Great Gatsby” meets “Sinatra at the Sands” meets “Back! …To The Future”.

Tickets for Postmodern Jukebox at the Lied Center on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm start at $26 adult/$13 youth and are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office.

When pianist Scott Bradlee started the time-twisting musical collective from a basement apartment in Queens, NY, an online, “viral” success story was born —one that quickly led to sold out shows across North America and Europe in the Summer of 2014.

The touring act received rave reviews from industry publications and world-renowned artists alike. In the years that followed, “PMJ” built a reputation as the “Saturday Night Live of Singers” by introducing audiences to dozens of exceptional musical artists —many of whom had been previously overlooked by the modern record industry — and turning them into bonafide stars.

Ten years and two billion views on their YouTube channel later, a Postmodern Jukebox show has become something of an annual musical tradition for hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans all over the world — fans that often show up dressed to the nines in their vintage best, eager to immerse themselves in the experience.

“By the end of 2023, PMJ will have performed 937 shows in 44 countries across 5 continents,” says Bradlee, who creates the musical arrangements and directs the shows. “That kind of longevity in a notoriously fickle industry was completely unexpected for us. There’s no secret formula, other than an obsession for classic sounds and a commitment to showcasing phenomenal talent. We continue to feel honored and humbled by our audiences’ support for this project, which continues to inspire us and push us to new heights of artistry. It’s the perfect marriage, and our 10th anniversary tour will be a celebration.”