Orpheum Theater Brings MISS SAIGON to Omaha 5/28 - 6/2

The heat is on in Omaha when MISS SAIGON comes to the Orpheum Theater from May 28 to June 2, 2019.
In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.
For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.miss-saigon.com/us-tour