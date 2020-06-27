Opera Omaha Will Receive $200,000 in Grant Funding

Opera Omaha Will Receive $200,000 in Grant Funding

According to OperaWire, Opera Omaha will receive $200,000 in Grant Funding for its Holland Community Opera Fellowship program from the National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town Grant and The Hearst Foundations.

"Our work with the community through the Holland Opera Community Fellowship is more imperative now than ever before," said Opera Omaha General Director Roger Weitz in a press release.

"We are truly grateful for the continued partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts and The Hearst Foundations that allow us to magnify our impact in Omaha and beyond."

Opera Omaha will receive $100,000 from the Our Town Award, and $100,000 from The Hearst Foundations.

Read more on OperaWire.


