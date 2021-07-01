Omaha Community Playhouse to Host Theatre Props Garage Sale

The Omaha Community Playhouse will host a theatre props garage sale on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at OCP, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132.

The garage sale is open to the public and will offer an extensive collection of miscellaneous theatre props that have been used in various productions at OCP over the last few decades, including:

Props that are very specific to a particular play or musical (for example, a large Frankenstein chair)

Generic props such as kitchen wear, luggage, telephones, candle sticks, etc.

Large pieces of furniture (chairs, tables, settees, couches, etc.)

Hand props and set dressing pieces

Miscellaneous larger items (for example, a phone booth)

This is a wonderful opportunity for local theatres, regional theatres and high school theatres to stock up on props, as well as individuals looking for larger furniture items, home décor, and unique flea-market finds.

Saturday, July 10

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Omaha Community Playhouse

6915 Cass Street

Omaha, NE 68132