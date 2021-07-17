Omaha Community Playhouse Will Begin Compensating Onstage Performers and Backstage Crew Members Beginning in the 2021/22 Season

The Omaha Community Playhouse has announced that for the first time in our theatre's 97-year history, we will begin uniformly compensating onstage performers and backstage crew!

"We are so excited to begin providing compensation to the talented performers and crew who bring this art to life," said OCP Executive Director, Katie Broman. "While we honor the rich history of volunteer performers at OCP, our organizationexists to serve the Omaha Community. Offering compensation to artists and crew will make performance opportunities more equitable for all members of our community. We also acknowledge the significant time that local artists and theatre technicians dedicate to OCP productions and hope that this compensation will help show our gratitude for their contribution to the community."

"Our vision is for OCP to be recognized nationally as the leading organization for community-based theatre and education," Broman explained. "As we approach our 100-year anniversary, we are confident that this decision will bring us closer to achieving that vision and catapult us into the next century of live theatre in Omaha."

Beginning immediately, onstage performers and crew members who work every performance of a production, ages 19 and older, will receive a uniform set fee for each production in which they participate. Fees will vary based on the length of each production's run. Exact compensation amounts will be published on each production's audition announcement, available at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

This is an initiative the company has been working on behind-the-scenes for some time, and this year is just the beginning. "We are able to begin this effort in our 2021/22 season thanks to generous community support," Broman explained. "We will continue to seek funding dedicated to artist compensation to grow this program for future seasons as part of a new artist fund."

If you are interested in donating to OCP's new Artist Fund, please visit https://app.mobilecause.com/f/3enr/n?vid=k8rcu or contact the OCP Development Department, at (402) 661-8508 or development@omahaplayhouse.com.