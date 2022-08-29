Omaha Community Playhouse Launches NEW OMAHA WORKS/NOW LAB for Local Playwrights

In an effort to support local playwrights and their developing works, Omaha Community Playhouse has launched the New Omaha Works Lab also known as the NOW Lab.

This program provides playwrights the opportunity to submit new works (plays/musicals) to the Omaha Community Playhouse, and if selected participate in an eight-month residency to enhance their production and prepare for a public debut performance.

Selected playwrights will work alongside and collaborate with OCP's Associate Artistic Director, local directors, dramaturgs, and OCP fellows.

The mission of the NOW Lab is to develop, support and encourage new playwrights as they share their art through live theatre experiences. Our goal is to grow and diversify the Omaha pool for playwrights in a way that reflects and benefits the entire theatre community.

Submissions to the NOW Lab are now open at omahaplayhouse.com. Applicants must reside in the Omaha metro area to apply and submit the following information by Friday, September 30: A play summary; with a small description of the concept/idea, a script, any additional material (other than script) available, score (if applicable), reference recordings, samples, etc, and (optional) Headshot and Resume. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 30.

The selected playwright(s) will participate in the following program from November 2022 - June 2023.

November

The goal is to dive into the piece, characters, relationships, and overall message of the story with the associate artistic director, a director, dramaturg, playwright, and OCP directing fellows

December

The playwright will have the opportunity to adjust their script

January 2023

Table reading #1 (not a full workshop)-the cast, director, dramaturg, and playwright will come together to read through the script

February

The associate artistic director, director, dramaturg, and playwright will meet to discuss the table read

March

Workshop #1: designers of all disciplines will be invited to hear the play and give insight into the production side of the piece

April

Table reading #2 with the actors, playwright, and dramaturg

May

Cast rehearsals

June

Public debut performance and talkback with the audience

Participants involved in the NOW Lab will receive compensation for their efforts/talents.

The Omaha Community Playhouse is supported in part by the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Established in 1924, the Omaha Community Playhouse is the largest community theatre in the United States based on memberships sold and facility size, among other factors. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.