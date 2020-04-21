Omaha Community Playhouse Issues Cancellation Updates

The OCP building remains closed to the public until further notice. The Box office may be reached by phone Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 am to 5pm.

The following events have been cancelled.

All remaining performances of ONCE have been cancelled.

All performances of BRIGHT STAR have been cancelled.

All performances of FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY have been cancelled.

All performances of THE COLOR PURPLE have been cancelled.

The OCP GALA: BOURBON AND BLUEGRASS, originally scheduled for March 27, has been cancelled.

THE WEISENHEIMERS special event, originally scheduled for April 18, has been cancelled.

The Alt. Programming special event BROADWAY KARAOKE, originally scheduled for May 4, has been cancelled.



We are heartbroken to see these performances and events cancelled. In these unprecedented times, we feel we must do our part in helping to "flatten the curve" and protect the members of our community.



Patrons with tickets to cancelled performances are asked to call the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 for ticketing accommodations. We ask for your ongoing patience and understanding as our box office staff works through the lengthy process of ensuring all ticketed patrons are addressed.



In addition to the cancellations listed above, the Omaha Community Playhouse is taking the following precautions:

The OCP building will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17 . It will remain closed to the public until further notice. Only authorized staff members will be allowed to enter the building.

. It will remain closed to the public until further notice. Only authorized staff members will be allowed to enter the building. Volunteer activities have been suspended until further notice.

All rehearsals have been suspended until further notice.

OCP staff who are able to work from home have been instructed to do so.

OCP will continue thoroughly sanitizing and disinfecting the entire building.

OCP is exploring online and virtual classroom options for upcoming Henry Fonda Theatre Academy classes.



The Omaha community is at the heart of everything we do here at OCP. We will continue to monitor the situation and make appropriate adjustments as needed to help protect the community as a whole, as well as our patrons, volunteers and staff. Updates will be communicated via email, OmahaPlayhouse.com and social media.





