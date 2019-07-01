Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates Volunteers at 2018/19 Awards Night Function
The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, July 1 to honor those who volunteered as cast and crew in the 2018/19 season.
Award recipients for the 2018/19 season were announced throughout the show, and included the following:
FONDA MCGUIRE AWARD
For the most outstanding performance of the season
-
Steve Krambeck, One Man Two Guvnors
-
Mackenzie Dehmer, Shrek The Musical
MARY PECKHAM AWARD
For a memorable performance in a feature role
-
Thomas Gjere and James Verderamo, The Bridges of Madison County (musical)
-
Mackenzie Dehmer and Angela Jenson Frey, The Bridges of Madison County (musical)
-
Tony Schik, Of Mice and Men (play)
-
Julie Fitzgerald Ryan, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (play)
Barbara Ford AWARD
For outstanding performance in a supporting role
-
J. Isaiah Smith, Shrek The Musical (musical)
-
Joey Hartshorn, The Bridges of Madison County (musical)
-
Chris Shonka, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)
-
Cathy Hirsch, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)
ELAINE JABENIS CAMEO AWARD
For a memorable performance in a small role
-
Jordan Smith, Ragtime (musical)
-
Analisa Peyton, The Bridges of Madison County (musical)
-
Bill Hutson, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)
-
Connie Lee, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)
OUTSTANDING YOUTH AWARD
For the most outstanding performance by a youth in the season
-
Dominic Torres, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
-
Sasha Denenberg, Fun Home
Bill Bailey DEBUT AWARD
For outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP Stage
-
Michael Trutna, Fun Home (musical)
-
Kerri Forrester, Shrek The Musical (musical)
-
Steve Catron, Of Mice and Men (play)
-
Daena Schweiger, Men On Boats (play)
OUTSTANDING YOUTH DEBUT
For outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP stage
-
Austin Lempke, Shrek The Musical
-
Jaiden Lindsey, She Kills Monsters
Charles Jones AWARD
To recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director
Dick Boyd AWARD
Awarded periodically in recognition of exceptional contribution on stage
-
Sheldon Ledbetter
EDWARD F. OWEN AWARD
For corporations, foundations and individuals whose partnership and contribution have nurtured and sustained ongoing development of OCP
-
CHI Health
TRUSTEES AWARD
To recognize distinguished service to the Omaha Community Playhouse
-
Mark Laughlin
PRESIDENT'S AWARD
To recognize extraordinary leadership and work for the Playhouse in areas outside of performance or production
-
Norma Riley
ECHO ELLICK TOP PRODUCTION AWARD
To recognize outstanding backstage work
-
Kevin Study
-
Roger Downer
ACCESSIBILITY ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
To recognize exceptional contributions to the Omaha Community Playhouse's commitment to accessibility
-
Donna Hultman
BACKSTAGE AWARD
-
Emma Evans
-
Cricket Gielle
-
Jack Griggs
-
Samantha Khalil
-
Angela Leuschen
-
Madeline McCrae
-
Mike Neeson
-
Devin Santana
-
Krisanne Weimer
-
Lisa Wisnia