Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates Volunteers at 2018/19 Awards Night Function

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, July 1 to honor those who volunteered as cast and crew in the 2018/19 season.

Award recipients for the 2018/19 season were announced throughout the show, and included the following:

FONDA MCGUIRE AWARD

For the most outstanding performance of the season

Steve Krambeck, One Man Two Guvnors

Mackenzie Dehmer, Shrek The Musical

MARY PECKHAM AWARD

For a memorable performance in a feature role

Barbara Ford AWARD

For outstanding performance in a supporting role

J. Isaiah Smith, Shrek The Musical (musical)

Joey Hartshorn, The Bridges of Madison County (musical)

Chris Shonka, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)

Cathy Hirsch, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)

ELAINE JABENIS CAMEO AWARD

For a memorable performance in a small role

Jordan Smith, Ragtime (musical)

Analisa Peyton, The Bridges of Madison County (musical)

Bill Hutson, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)

Connie Lee, One Man, Two Guvnors (play)

OUTSTANDING YOUTH AWARD

For the most outstanding performance by a youth in the season

Dominic Torres, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Sasha Denenberg, Fun Home

Bill Bailey DEBUT AWARD

For outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP Stage

Michael Trutna, Fun Home (musical)

Kerri Forrester, Shrek The Musical (musical)

Steve Catron, Of Mice and Men (play)

Daena Schweiger, Men On Boats (play)

OUTSTANDING YOUTH DEBUT

For outstanding performance in a first appearance on an OCP stage

Austin Lempke, Shrek The Musical

Jaiden Lindsey, She Kills Monsters

Charles Jones AWARD

To recognize excellence in performance at the discretion of the artistic director

Dick Boyd AWARD

Awarded periodically in recognition of exceptional contribution on stage

Sheldon Ledbetter

EDWARD F. OWEN AWARD

For corporations, foundations and individuals whose partnership and contribution have nurtured and sustained ongoing development of OCP

CHI Health

TRUSTEES AWARD

To recognize distinguished service to the Omaha Community Playhouse

Mark Laughlin

PRESIDENT'S AWARD

To recognize extraordinary leadership and work for the Playhouse in areas outside of performance or production

Norma Riley

ECHO ELLICK TOP PRODUCTION AWARD

To recognize outstanding backstage work

Kevin Study

Roger Downer

ACCESSIBILITY ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

To recognize exceptional contributions to the Omaha Community Playhouse's commitment to accessibility

Donna Hultman

BACKSTAGE AWARD

Emma Evans

Cricket Gielle

Jack Griggs

Samantha Khalil

Angela Leuschen

Madeline McCrae

Mike Neeson

Devin Santana

Krisanne Weimer

Lisa Wisnia





