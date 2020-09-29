Omaha Community Playhouse, Bellevue Little Theatre and More Bring Live Performances Back to Omaha

Productions opening include FOREVER PLAID, THE TAFFETAS and more.

The Omaha World-Herald has reported that theater is slowly making a comeback in Omaha thanks to companies including Omaha Community Playhouse, Bellevue Little Theatre, the Rose Theater and more.

The Omaha Community Playhouse opened this week with "Grounded," Bellevue Little Theatre is presenting Forever Plaid" and "The Taffetas,", and the Rose Theater opened "Penguin Problems" a few weeks ago.

All three theaters have shows scheduled throughout the rest of the year and into 2021.

Another company that is ushering in live performances once again is Opera Omaha, who will be producing live performances in 2021, beginning with "Sweeney Todd," directed by Blue Barn Theatre artistic director Susan Clement-Toberer.

