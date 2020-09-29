Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Omaha Community Playhouse, Bellevue Little Theatre and More Bring Live Performances Back to Omaha

Article Pixel

Productions opening include FOREVER PLAID, THE TAFFETAS and more.

Sep. 29, 2020  
Omaha Community Playhouse, Bellevue Little Theatre and More Bring Live Performances Back to Omaha

The Omaha World-Herald has reported that theater is slowly making a comeback in Omaha thanks to companies including Omaha Community Playhouse, Bellevue Little Theatre, the Rose Theater and more.

Check out the full story HERE.

The Omaha Community Playhouse opened this week with "Grounded," Bellevue Little Theatre is presenting Forever Plaid" and "The Taffetas,", and the Rose Theater opened "Penguin Problems" a few weeks ago.

All three theaters have shows scheduled throughout the rest of the year and into 2021.

Another company that is ushering in live performances once again is Opera Omaha, who will be producing live performances in 2021, beginning with "Sweeney Todd," directed by Blue Barn Theatre artistic director Susan Clement-Toberer.

Check out the full story HERE.



Related Articles View More Omaha Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • State Theatre New Jersey Offers RBG, A Film By Betsy West And Julie Cohen
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Peter Cincotti - Heart of the City at Birdland Jazz
  • Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!