Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Cancellations Due to COVID-19

Due to growing concern surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the Omaha Community Playhouse will be making the following changes to its upcoming performance schedule:

• Performances of ONCE on Friday 3/13 and Saturday 3/14 will proceed as scheduled.

• Performances of ONCE beginning Sunday 3/15 through the end of the run on Sunday 3/22 are cancelled.

• All remaining performances of NATIVE GARDENS are cancelled (Friday 3/13 through Sunday 3/15).

Patrons with tickets to cancelled performances are asked to call the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 for ticketing accommodations.

The company has released the following statement:

We continue to encourage everyone to follow all preventative recommendations specific to your individual health status to protect yourself and others. This includes staying home if you are a member of a high-risk population or if you or a member of your household is sick. To better facilitate these preventative actions, we are also offering ticket accommodations for those with tickets to the Friday 3/13 and Saturday 3/14 performances of ONCE. Please call the Box Office at (402) 553-0800 for more information.

The health and wellbeing of our patrons, volunteers, artists and staff is our highest priority. We appreciate the community's support and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented and rapidly-changing situation.





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You