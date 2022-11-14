OCP To Partner With Nebraska AIDS Project To Create AIDS Quilt For RENT

The Omaha Community Playhouse and the Nebraska AIDS Project are inviting community members to create a panel for an AIDS memorial quilt that will be featured on stage in OCP's upcoming production of RENT. During this event, participants will have the opportunity to design and make a quilt panel to honor those who've been affected by HIV/AIDS. OCP will provide all supplies and materials, and the OCP Costume Shop will assemble the quilt.

Saturday, December 10, 2022

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Omaha Community Playhouse

6915 Cass St.

Omaha, NE 68132

Registration required by Wednesday, December 7.

Registration link

The Quilt was conceived in November of 1985 by long-time human rights activist, author and lecturer Cleve Jones. Since the 1978 assassinations of gay San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone, Jones had helped organize the annual candlelight march honoring these men. While planning the 1985 march, he learned that over 1,000 San Franciscans had been lost to AIDS. He asked each of his fellow marchers to write on placards the names of friends and loved ones who had died of AIDS. At the end of the march, Jones and others stood on ladders taping these placards to the walls of the San Francisco Federal Building. The wall of names looked like a patchwork quilt.

Inspired by this sight, Jones and friends made plans for a larger memorial. A little over a year later, a small group of strangers gathered in a San Francisco storefront to document the lives they feared history would neglect. Their goal was to create a memorial for those who had died of AIDS, and to thereby help people understand the devastating impact of the disease. The Quilt has been displayed multiple times on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (source: www.aidsmemorial.org)