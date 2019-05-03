OCP Announces 2019/20 Alternative Programming Series

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has announced the titles and events for their 2019/20 Alternative Programming Series, which will run from August, 2019 through May, 2020.

Alternative Programming events are free and open to the public with an opportunity for donations. No tickets or reservations are necessary. Alternative Programming events are intended for mature audiences.

OCP's Alternative Programming series is sponsored by the Fred And Eve Simon Charitable Foundation.

THE JUNIORS

by Noah Diaz

Aug. 26, 2019 | Staged Reading | Drew Theatre

Written by Omaha native Noah Diaz, The Juniors is a comedy about the dark culinary arts: home economics. When a group of high school students are tasked with rearing flour sack children, the assignment descends into primitive chaos and "Lord of the Flies"-style savagery. It's flour power time for these high schoolers, and if you can't stand the heat - get out of the kitchen.

Mary Jane

by Amy Herzog

Sept. 16, 2019 | Staged Reading | Drew Theatre

A story of endurance and devotion, Mary Jane is the tale of an American woman striving for grace and compassion as she struggles to care for her chronically ill son. From Pulitzer Prize finalist and playwright Amy Herzog, Mary Jane is a heart-stopping tribute to domestic caretakers and the challenges-both critical and mundane-of being a single parent.

FROM THE GROUND UP

A Collaboration with the Great Plains Theatre Conference

Oct. 14, 2019 | Special Event | Drew Theatre

Experience the creation of theatre firsthand in this collaboration with the Great Plains Theatre Conference. From the Ground Up gives playwrights the opportunity to share scripts in their infancy and receive real-time audience feedback-providing a safe and nurturing playground for artists to develop new work for the theatre. The play will then continue to be developed and shared at the Great Plains Theatre Conference, allowing audiences to experience the developmental process from beginning to end.

FEATHERS AND TEETH

by Charise Castro Smith

Oct. 28, 2019 | Staged Reading | Drew Theatre

Equal parts bone-chilling and hilarious, Feathers and Teeth is a disturbing plunge into the mind of a twisted teenager-who may or may not be a real life psychopath-told through the lens of a classic family sitcom (think: "The Brady Bunch"). Imaginative and wildly funny, Feathers and Teeth is a tale that will titillate and terrify-perfect for a spooky fall night!

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

by Sheila Callaghan

Jan. 27, 2020 | Staged Reading | Drew Theatre

Award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules in Women Laughing Alone with Salad , a raw comedy about the oppressive cultural expectations and unrealistic beauty standards that plague women in society. Tackling body image, advertising, the male gaze and romantic interludes with edgy dialogue and

tongue-in-cheek humor, Women Laughing Alone with Salad is the colorful illustration of all that women endure on a daily basis-lots of salad.

MARJORIE PRIME

by Jordan Harrison (2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist)

March 9, 2020 | Staged Reading | Drew Theatre

In a future filled with Artificial Intelligence, 86-year old Marjorie spends her final days on Earth with a holographic recreation of her deceased husband. Marjorie relies on her new companion to recount their life together, but this new technology also allows the opportunity to reconstruct a painful past. An examination of human identity, Marjorie Prime explores just how much technology can replace, if given the chance.

BROADWAY KARAOKE

Hosted by Jim Boggess

May 4, 2020 | Special Event | Drew Theatre

Get ready to belt your favorite Broadway tunes! Bring your own sheet music, or choose from OCP's collection-accompanied and emceed by OCP resident music director, Jim Boggess!





