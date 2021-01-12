Nebraska's Carson School Names Ganser As Managing Marketing Director

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film has named Timothy Ganser as Managing Marketing Director. Ganser began his duties part time on Jan. 5 and will begin full time in March.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Tim Ganser in the newly created role of Managing Marketing Director of the Carson School and Nebraska Repertory Theatre," said Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film Director Christina Kirk. "I am confident that Tim's unique skills and expertise will elevate the profile of The Rep and the School as he launches a series of innovative initiatives to engage the Lincoln and greater Nebraska communities."

As an alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism and theatre from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Ganser has served as an Equity Stage Manager, worked as both a theatre and television director/producer and, most recently, managed NET's Coming Home: Nebraska project. Ganser served as Vice President International for Nielsen EDI in Los Angeles, has worked as a Casting Manager at Warner Bros. Television, and has held multiple leadership positions in the entertainment industry. His expertise includes sales and marketing strategy, budgeting and financial reporting, negotiations and partnerships, and new market development.

Additionally, Ganser was an Assistant Professor at the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, an Adjunct Professor at California State University-Northridge and a Visiting Lecturer at the American InterContinental College in London. Ganser received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of New Orleans.

The managing marketing director's responsibilities include promotion, publicity, community relations and management of the administrative offices of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. Ganser will also work in close relation to Carson School Director and Nebraska Rep Executive Director Christina Kirk and Nebraska Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Andy Park for advertising, community relations and fundraising for the Nebraska Repertory Theatre, an Actors' Equity Association professional theatre and the state's only professional regional theatre. It resides in the Carson School.

This new position replaces the General Manager position held by Julie Hagemeier, who retired in January 2021. Hagemeier served as General Manager or Managing Director of the Carson School and Nebraska Rep since 1995. She is also an alumna of the Carson School (B.A. 1977; M.A. 1993). Hagemeier will continue with the Carson School as a consultant this spring.

"Julie has been a critical member of our management team," Kirk said. "Her connections to the community and her institutional memory has made her the go-to guide for all things theatre at Nebraska for more than 25 years. It's hard for us to imagine the Carson School without Julie, but we thank her for her dedicated service to Nebraska and wish her the absolute best in retirement-though we will thankfully have her expertise for a few more months during this transition."

Kirk is excited about the future of the Carson School and the Rep.

"People like Julie and others have built a solid foundation from which to grow," Kirk said. "And now we're thrilled to have Tim take on this dynamic new leadership position with the goal to advance the Rep's ambitious vision to serve as the theatre of all Nebraska."