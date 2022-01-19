Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nebraska Wesleyan University Announces Workshop Series with Kailey Marshall

She will be at Nebraska Wesleyan January 18-21 workshopping and teaching with students, and assisting with individual students projects.

Jan. 19, 2022  
Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced a workshop series with New York City musical creator and composer, Kailey Marshall. The series gives Nebraska Wesleyan students the opportunity to work with an award-winning actress, composer and director.

Marshall will again be at NWU April 25-29 working with students. On Wednesday, April 27, students will read part of a production Marshall is writing for Nebraska Wesleyan. The production is planned to be completed and performed in the NWU 2022-23 season. The opportunity to host Marshall is made possible by the Pace-Woods Foundation.

For more information visit: https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/


