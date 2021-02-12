Nebraska High School Theater Academy Announces Annual Showcase Set For June 7.

Nebraska High School Theater Academy's Showcase will be held on June 7 at 7:30pm, The North Platte Telegraph reports.

The event will be held outdoors at the Holland Performing Arts Center and will feature both live and digital performances.

The annual showcase is held to recognize the work of Nebraska theatre students. Awards are given to the top individual, ensemble performances, and more. Furthermore, two students are selected to represent Nebraska at the Jimmy Awards, which are set for July 15.

"Although fans won't be in a Broadway theater, we will still have the chance to cheer on all the talented nominees, see amazing performances, and be part of this wonderful celebration of arts education," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, producer of the Jimmy Awards.

Learn more about the Academy and the Showcase at https://o-pa.org/learn-and-engage/nebraska-high-school-theater-academy.