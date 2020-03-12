Midland University Announces 2020-21 Performing Arts Season

Midland University Performing Arts has announced the lineup of their upcoming season. Led by Director of Performing Arts, Anne Sorensen-Wang, the 2020-21 season will include theatre, vocal, instrumental, and dance performances.

The fall season is set to open with the William Inge classic, "Picnic."

In November, Midland will present their 2nd annual "A Cappella Honor Choir" inviting local high school singers to join the Midland University Choir, and A Cappella ensembles, the Clef Dwellers and Freshtones.

The musical theatre version of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," retitled, "Spamalot" will be presented as this year's fall musical.

Closing the fall semester will be Midland Performing Arts' annual collaborative concert, "Colors of Christmas," featuring all university ensembles including; band, choir, dance, and a cappella choirs.

Produced in partnership with the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series (FMES), the 2021 spring season will open with the musical, "Bright Star," the recent musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

In March, the song cycle "Songs for a New World," will take over the theatre stage featuring choreography by Midland Senior, Courtney Macmillan.

Following, the Midland University Band will perform a joint concert with the Omaha Symphonic Winds.

The Midland Theatre department concludes their portion of the season with the Shakespeare classic, "Romeo and Juliet."

The nationally renowned Midland University Dance program will feature the 2021 student-choreographed dance ensembles in the annual "Dance Showcase."

The season concludes with the "Spring Music Concert" featuring the Midland University Choir and Band.

Other performances including jazz band concerts, cabarets, a cappella concerts, students recitals, and one-act plays will also be featured throughout the season.

Specific dates can be found on www.midlandperformingarts.org. Tickets to all performances can be purchased at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.

Founded in 1883, Midland University is a liberal arts college providing relevant opportunities in more than 30 academic areas, four graduate programs, and a variety of professional studies programs to students at both their Fremont and Omaha locations. Recently recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education as the 9th fastest-growing private, nonprofit baccalaureate institution in the country, Midland takes a modern approach to liberal arts education. Their innovative approach of working from the marketplace back provides students with the relevant skills to lead in the world with purpose.





