Lied Center Announces BEETLEJUICE, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More for the 2024-2025 Glenn Korff Broadway Series

Back to the Future, Beetlejuice, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Dear Evan Hansen, and a two-week run of huge show yet to be announced will make up the 2024-2025 Glenn Korff Broadway Series! Five-show Broadway packages start at just $228, and Broadway subscribers also get first access to Annie and Rent in Concert as “package add-ons.”

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, “We’ve heard the message loud and clear: Lincoln and Nebraska LOVE Broadway! Last season, more than 33,000 people came to the Lied Center for Hamilton, and just a few months later another 15,000 experienced Les Misérables, leading a record-shattering year. We’re building on that success with a spectacular new season including some of the biggest Broadway blockbusters in recent memory! From the Nebraska premiere of the brand-new Back to the Future to the drop-dead hilarious Beetlejuice, from the groundbreaking and moving Dear Evan Hansen to a huge new production of the beloved classic The Little Mermaid, there’s something for everyone. We can’t tell you about the 5th package show just yet… but we can remind audiences that the only other shows in Lied Center history to run two full weeks have been The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton, so you know it’s going to be big! I invite everyone to come experience the best of Broadway this season at the Lied!”

Season packages, which include the same seats to five Glenn Korff Broadway Series shows and priority access to add-on productions, start at just $228. Season package renewals and upgrades are available immediately to current subscribers. New season packages go on sale to the public on February 27, 2024 at 11am at liedcenter.org/broadway.

2024-2025 Glenn Korff Broadway Series:

Dear Evan Hansen

September 27-29, 2024

5 performances!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age. Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Nebraska premiere

October 8-13, 2024

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Lincoln in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

November 12-17, 2024

8 performances!

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

With music by eight-time Academy® Award winner Alan Menken, this fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.” Produced by McCoy Rigby Entertainment, this spectacular new production will enchant the whole family!

TBA

February 4-16, 2025

16 performances!

Beetlejuice

March 4-9, 2025

8 performances!

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

2024-2025 Season Package Add-Ons:

RENT in Concert

January 18, 2025

7:30pm

Experience the iconic music of RENT like never before: live with stellar vocalists and the power of Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra! After premiering at the Kennedy Center in 2023, this symphonic experience directed by Broadway’s Sammi Cannold includes the complete score—featuring favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.” Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Annie

March 21-22, 2025

3 performances!

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most. Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska’s Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world’s most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.