Interview: Curtis Reynolds of OMAHA BROADWAY BAR is Blowing Up Omaha!

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There is a new phenomenon in Omaha’s live music scene. Omaha Broadway Bar, conceived and developed by Curtis Reynolds, has grown from a solo piano bar experience to an exploding traveling performance event that crosses genres and venues.

Curtis Reynolds has developed a unique traveling show that is growing at lightning speed in Omaha and surrounding areas. Reynolds, as pianist, vocalist, and emcee, tailors the themes and artists according to the venue. For bigger venues, he calls in local musicians on guitar, drums, and woodwinds to accompany a larger group of singers. Smaller, more intimate venues call for a solo performance or a handful of singers.

In the beginning, Reynolds reached out to venues across the metro to offer Omaha Broadway Bar performances. Now an increasing number of venues reach out to him, making his Broadway Bar a full time occupation.

Reynolds grew up in small town Nebraska, the son of musical parents who met in a variety band. His mother taught music and his father played guitar and sang. Reynolds took piano lessons from kindergarten to eighth grade, but was not acquainted with the concept of a piano bar until his later years.

Reynolds graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance (Musical Theater) and the Boston Conservatory at Berklee with a Master of Fine Arts in Musical Theater Vocal Pedagogy. His vast Music Director experience includes working on new musicals in New York City, coaching at NYC's American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), and directing the music for numerous regional theaters, concerts, cabarets and workshops across the country.

Reynolds served as Music Director for the national tour of “Spamilton: An American Parody", expanding into playing and singing as King George standby. Further acting credits are diverse, with the most recent being at the Omaha Community Playhouse as Ogie in “Waitress” for which he received the Barbara Ford Award for outstanding performance in a supporting role.

In his mid twenties, Reynolds was hired by a cruise company to direct and teach the singers the songs for the shows. He was subsequently contracted to perform in their Billboard Onboard shows which unfortunately did not focus on Broadway music.

“That’s how I got my feet wet with piano bar style entertainment,” Reynolds said, and added that he would want to lean into Broadway music if he ever did this again.

Before moving to Omaha, Reynolds taught in the Four Corners region of Colorado. When a job popped up at Creighton University in the performing arts department, he relocated to Omaha. He moved on to the University of Nebraska Omaha as Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre, which is where his idea for the Broadway Bar took root, initially as a creative outlet.

Reynolds staffs his events from a growing pool of more than 150 singers. He started by asking those he knew, but today he receives cold calls from people who just want to sing. These performers appreciate the opportunity to not only perform, but to connect with other singers they may not have met.

Reynolds said, “I’m proud of the fact that this brings people from different theaters together.”

Local performer Mark Thornburg commented, “Our metro theatre community is a close and tight knit group. Broadway Bar has made it even more so. It’s given us an opportunity to celebrate and showcase many of our talented artists in roles and characters they otherwise might not have had a chance to do so.”

If you haven’t had a chance to attend an Omaha Broadway Bar event, there are several opportunities to do so. Each event is different and special. Check their Facebook or Instagram page for dates and details.

The link for bookings is tinyurl.com/bookbwaybar