Omaha Performing Arts Announces 2021/2022 Season

A full season of performances by a diverse array of musicians, dancers, and lecturers return to Omaha Performing Arts for the 2021/2022 Season.

Season highlights include the Alabama blues band St. Paul and The Broken Bones, seven-time Latin Grammy winner Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, magicians from South Korea, SNAP!, the magic show, dancers from Columbia, Sankofa Danzafro, circus artists from Australia, Gravity and Other Myths, family fun, educational experiences, and popular artists including Tony award winner for Broadway's HAMILTON, Leslie Odom, Jr., Boz Scaggs, Straight No Chaser, and acclaimed featured singer of the Rolling Stones, Lisa Fischer - all part of an exciting new season.

The company is also introducing the Holland Music Club - formerly the 1200 Club - with a new name, layout and menu. Starting in October 2021, patrons can enjoy entertainment every second Friday of the month at the Holland Music Club in the intimate setting of the Scott Recital Hall. The concerts are listed below, with more details coming soon.

Shows in the 2021/2022 season will appear at the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center. Current season subscribers may add these shows into their packages at TicketOmaha.com. Choose Your Own packages are now available if patrons pick three or more shows at o-pa.org/seasontickets. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.