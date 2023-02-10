HENRIETTA SOLWAY Solway Brings the Works of Willa Cather to Life on Stage at the Lied

Henrietta Solway is a new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center, and on February 24-25 it comes to life at the Lied Center!

Created by Animal Engine Theater Company, Henrietta Solway combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nebraska native Willa Cather into one epic story. This exciting and sweet tale of ambition, sacrifice, and reconciliation is about finding your place in the world, small towns, big cities, and restless passion. Created and performed by Carrie Brown, Katie Hartman, and Karim Muasher and directed by Melinda Jean Ferraraccio and Lindsey Hope Pearlman, this moving original work will be performed in the Lied Center's Carson Theater.

Henrietta Solway was originally scheduled to be performed twice at the Lied, but a third performance was added due to popular demand!

Henrietta Solway

February 24 at 7:30pm and February 25 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm at the Johnny Carson Theater

Live webcast tickets are also available for the February 25th performance at 7:30pm

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

The year is 1900, and Henrietta is a young tomboy growing up in the tiny town of Empire City, Nebraska. A chance encounter with Hildegarde Schumann, a glamorous opera singer with tales of art and culture in the big city, gives her restless passion a purpose and the direction of her life is forever changed. When Henrietta grows up, she leaves home to become a world famous artist, experiencing daring successes, bitter regrets, and heartfelt reunions as she searches for her place in the world.

Performed in Animal Engine's signature physical style, just three actors portray over 60 different characters and play live music from the turn of the century. They create the sights and sounds of small town Nebraska, Coney Island, the Mesa, and more with just their bodies, a single set piece, and songs.

This play was developed with support from the National Willa Cather Center.