Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HENRIETTA SOLWAY Solway Brings the Works of Willa Cather to Life on Stage at the Lied

Performances run February 24-25.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Henrietta Solway is a new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center, and on February 24-25 it comes to life at the Lied Center!

Created by Animal Engine Theater Company, Henrietta Solway combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nebraska native Willa Cather into one epic story. This exciting and sweet tale of ambition, sacrifice, and reconciliation is about finding your place in the world, small towns, big cities, and restless passion. Created and performed by Carrie Brown, Katie Hartman, and Karim Muasher and directed by Melinda Jean Ferraraccio and Lindsey Hope Pearlman, this moving original work will be performed in the Lied Center's Carson Theater.

Henrietta Solway was originally scheduled to be performed twice at the Lied, but a third performance was added due to popular demand!

Henrietta Solway

February 24 at 7:30pm and February 25 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm at the Johnny Carson Theater

Live webcast tickets are also available for the February 25th performance at 7:30pm

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

The year is 1900, and Henrietta is a young tomboy growing up in the tiny town of Empire City, Nebraska. A chance encounter with Hildegarde Schumann, a glamorous opera singer with tales of art and culture in the big city, gives her restless passion a purpose and the direction of her life is forever changed. When Henrietta grows up, she leaves home to become a world famous artist, experiencing daring successes, bitter regrets, and heartfelt reunions as she searches for her place in the world.

Performed in Animal Engine's signature physical style, just three actors portray over 60 different characters and play live music from the turn of the century. They create the sights and sounds of small town Nebraska, Coney Island, the Mesa, and more with just their bodies, a single set piece, and songs.

This play was developed with support from the National Willa Cather Center.




LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month
America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE for 4 performances on February 23-25, 2023. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Interview: Melanie Moore of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Orpheum Theater Photo
Interview: Melanie Moore of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Orpheum Theater
Broadway triple threat Melanie Moore sat down with BroadwayWorld in Omaha to give readers a glimpse of what they can expect this week as the curtain rises on the critically acclaimed Broadway touring production of To Kill A Mockingbird.
Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln! Photo
Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!
REZA is bringing his acclaimed new production “Edge of Illusion” to the Lied Center, featuring the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence, with breathtaking, signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage, February 18, 2023.
Photos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community Playhouse
August Wilson’s Fences opened Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The production runs January 20-February 12, 2023, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Check out photos from the production below!

More Hot Stories For You


LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This MonthLEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month
February 9, 2023

America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE for 4 performances on February 23-25, 2023. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Nebraska Wesleyan Presents the World Premiere of A LONG LINE OF MCKINNEY WOMENNebraska Wesleyan Presents the World Premiere of A LONG LINE OF MCKINNEY WOMEN
February 7, 2023

Nebraska Wesleyan has announced the world premiere of A Long Line of McKinney Women, a musical commissioned by NWU and created by visiting artist Kailey Marshall. The premiere of this production is the accumulation of a two-year collaboration.
Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!
February 2, 2023

REZA is bringing his acclaimed new production “Edge of Illusion” to the Lied Center, featuring the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence, with breathtaking, signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage, February 18, 2023.
Photos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community PlayhousePhotos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community Playhouse
January 21, 2023

August Wilson’s Fences opened Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The production runs January 20-February 12, 2023, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Check out photos from the production below!
VIVA LIED VEGAS Brings Las Vegas to Lincoln on February 4! VIVA LIED VEGAS Brings Las Vegas to Lincoln on February 4! 
January 19, 2023

For one night only, Las Vegas is taking over the Lied Center! Experience the excitement of Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln as the Friends of Lied non profit organization invites the community to attend a new and exciting Vegas-inspired fundraising event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lied Center.
share