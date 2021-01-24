HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Comes to The Waiting Room Lounge

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will come to The Waiting Room Lounge as part of the Omaha Series. Hedwig features music and lyrics by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, and is directed by Kimberly Faith Hickman.

Performances will run February 19-27, 2021.

This musical tells the story of Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock 'n' roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just "an angry inch." This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch."

Using songs and monologues, Hedwig tells her story, which began in the former East Berlin where as Hansel he meets Luther, an American GI who promises to take the young man to the States on the condition that he switch his sex. After the bungled operation, Luther abandons newly named Hedwig in a Kansas trailer park where she turns to music and meets geeky Tommy Speck, whom she takes under her wing and soon falls for. Tommy steals her songs, achieves rock star fame, and Hedwig is once again cast aside. She decides to demand redress and stalks Tommy's world tour, performing in the T.G.I. Friday's that are situated next door to his stadiums. Hedwig describes her life's search for "The Origin of Love" and her other half. It's a rocking ride, funny, touching and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will star Jesse White as Hedwig alongside Evelyn Hill as Yitzhak.

The Angry Inch (Band) includes:

Matthew McGuigan - Music Director, Keys, Vocals

Ryan McGuigan - Percussion, Vocals, Keys

Max Meyer - Lead Guitar

Jay Hanson - Bass, Vocals

Larell Ware - Drums

The venue will be following these protocols and CDC guidelines:

Venue will be sold at 25% capacity

This is a seated event and seats will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis

Parties will be seated a minimum 6-foot distance from other parties

Masks are required everywhere inside the venue. Masks may be removed only when you are seated at your own table.

All high-touch surfaces are sanitized frequently throughout the night

Hand sanitizer is provided at all high-traffic areas throughout the venue

Tickets are $35.00 and available at www.billymcguigan.com/theomahaseries.