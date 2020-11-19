Grand Island Little Theatre Halts In-Person Productions and Focuses on Digital Content

The Grand Island Little Theatre has halted its in-person performances for the remainder of 2020 and shifted its focus to virtual content, KSNB Local 4 reports.

Virtual content will include a virtual reading, a broadcast-style radio show, a variety show, and a potential podcast.

"What are some other things we can do virtually for people? Make a little bit of money on that so we can keep the doors open because that's really what we're fighting right now," said Dave Hulinsky, the Vice President of the Board and a volunteer with the theatre. "It's not what production we're going to be doing it's how do we make it to our next production, which is looking like possibly spring maybe even summer but we won't visit that until after the first of the year."

The theatre was previously working toward buying new equipment for production purposes, as some of theirs is out-of-date, but those efforts stopped when the money had to be used for basic operations.

"We're trying to get some money in to the theatre somehow to keep the lights on and doors open," Hulinsky said. "So when that time comes when we can start doing productions again we have the money to purchase the rights and things like that for certain shows, you know it costs a lot of money to put these shows on."

Donations can be made by calling the theatre at (308) 382-2586 or by sending an email to director@githeatre.org.

