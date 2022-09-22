Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 22, 2022  

GODSPELL to Open at TADA Theatre in October

The musical favorite, Godspell is set to open at the award-winning TADA Theatre on October 13th.

The show is set in a park filled with a group of eclectic people of all ages when a man appears to them and begins to share important stories and tales that change their lives as they learn lessons of kindness, tolerance and love.

This new adaptation of this timeless musical is filled with comedy, poignancy and stellar songs from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz, the genius behind the Broadway blockbusters Wicked and Pippin, who has composed a variety of new arrangements for this production.

Playing the lead role of Jesus Is John Schnoor and actress Bonnie Bouc plays the role of Judas. The rest of the talented cast includes Zachary Allen, Judy Anderson, Anna Christy, Kelsey Knofczynski, Jaclyn Manning, Amber Nore, Julia Stubblefield and Jeff Woodcock, .

Godspell is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction & scenic painting by Jon Kruse, master carpentry by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, piano accompaniment by Deanna Mumgaard and keyboard accompaniment by Nathaniel Brown.

Godspell is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by The Jim Gordon Endowment, The Legacy Retirement Communities and The Waffleman.

Godspell is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, October 13-30, with curtain times at 7:30 pm Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Patrons and student tickets can be reserved, and more information can be found online at www.tadatheatre.info.


