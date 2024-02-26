Drum Tao Thunders Into The Lied Center In March

A feast for the eyes and ears, Drum Tao's mesmerizing productions combine thunderous traditional taiko drumming with dazzling staging, theatrical costumes, and dramatic lighting effects.

The international troupe of 40 performers has seemingly done it all, having collaborated with the Bolshoi Ballet, staged sold-out productions off-Broadway, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and at the Olympics, and even recorded for Universal Music. Flute, marimba, and harp are added to the drum ensemble for dramatic effects, and high-octane choreography contributes fresh new energy to this centuries-old Japanese art form.

Drum Tao will perform at the Lied Center on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now (and are selling quickly!) at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747 and the Lied Center box office.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

