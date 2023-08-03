Discover the Lineup for BLUEBARN Theatre's Season 35: *SPARK*

BLUEBARN THEATRE will present season 35: *Spark*.Â

See the full lineup of productions below!

Macbeth

by William Shakespeare

Adapted & Directed by Beth Ann Hopkins

Composer and Musician: Elliot Roth

September 21st - October 8th & October 19th - October 22nd

Powerful ambitions. Crippling guilt. Brutal consequences.

William Shakespeare's dark and bloody tragedy is as relevant today as it was 400 years ago. In this World Premiere adaptation by Beth Ann Hopkins, with original music by Elliot Roth, ambition corrupts a noble mind. He will betray and destroy all he holds dear.

A Very Die Hard Christmas

by Jeff Schell and the Habit

Directed by Susan Clement

November 24th - December 17th

BLUEBARN's holiday smash hit is back! Join us at Nakatomi Plaza as John McClane battles Hans Gruber with Christmas itself on the line. This madcap celebration of 1980s nostalgia will have you rolling in the aisles, whether you're a Die Hard virgin or you know every line of the movie by heart.

The Great Leap

by Lauren Yee

Directed by Wai Yim

February 1st - February 25th

When a Chinese-American basketball player from the streets of San Francisco lands in Beijing in 1989, he is caught in the middle of a cultural and political battle on and off the court. As turmoil unfolds in Tiananmen Square, walls fall and secrets are revealed. Lauren Yee's The Great Leap explores the risks of speaking out and standing your ground in this fast-paced dramatic comedy that will have you gripped until the final buzzer sounds.

More of a Heart

by Dave Osmundsen

In partnership with Great Plains Theatre Conference

Directed by Allen MacLeod

March 28th - April 21st

A mother's love. A son's need for independence. As Zachary, an Autistic teenager, comes of age in a world that rewards him for neurotypical behavior, he begins to question his feelings about his upbringing. When tragedy strikes, hidden truths rise to the surface in this beautiful drama about what it means to live a fulfilling life.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

by Selina Fillinger

Directed by Susan Clement

May 23rd - June 23rd

When the President unwittingly spins a sexist PR nightmare into a global crisis, seven brilliant and beleaguered women must risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to save the world. This riotously funny feminist farce is an irreverent look at sex and politics through the eyes of the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.

Season Spark-Ups

Join us all season long as we offer Season Spark-Ups, pop-up events, and performances to celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season. Keep an eye on our social media and be sure to sign up for our email list for Spark Up alerts!

*Spark-Ups are NOT included in Season Memberships*

Aï»¿ Spark That Ignited 35 Years...

The BLUEBARN Bash!!

October 14th, 2023

Let's Party! Join us as we celebrate 35 years of thought-provoking professional theatre!

A Christmas Spark...

'Tï»¿is the Season with Kathy and Camille

December 8 & 9, 2023

'Tis the season for togetherness, laughter, and song!

Join us for a two-night-only special event featuring Kathy Tyree and Camille Metoyer Moten.

The Spark of Artistry

IN THE BLUE Art Exhibition Curated by Jared Spence

ART IN THE BLUE is free and open to the public 45 minutes prior to each show as well as during box office hours during the run of each show.

We will dedicate our lobby to five art exhibits complete with pre-show chats with the artists. Each lobby art exhibition will be inspired by one of our 5 mainstage shows. Proceeds from all purchases of original artwork will go directly to the local artists. Dates TBD, so keep an eye on your social media and email for updates.

SEASON MEMBERSHIPS:

TRUBLU Memberships:

General Admission: $170

Veterans/ Active Military, Educators, & Healthcare Workers: $152

Active Educators: $152

Active Healthcare Workers: $152

TRUBLU Season Membership Perks:

Â· A ticket to all 5 Mainstage productions.

Â· Reserved Seats for BLUEBARN Mainstage productions.

Â· Reserved Seats for your guests who attend with you.

Â· Advance reservation window before general public on-sale.

Â· 15% SAVINGS over purchasing single tickets.

Â· One complimentary drink ticket per member.

*NEW* BLUCREW Season Membership (35 and under Young Arts Patrons):

General Admission: $100

BLUCREW Season Membership Perks:

Â· A ticket to all 5 Mainstage productions.

Â· Reserved Seats for BLUEBARN Mainstage productions (Thursday & Sunday ONLY).

Â· Reserved Seats for your guests who attend with you.

Â· Advance reservation window before general public on-sale.

Â· 20% SAVINGS over purchasing single tickets.

Â· One complimentary drink ticket per member.

All Memberships on Sale Now - Oct 22nd

For more information regarding memberships, please visit our website: Click Here or call the box office M-F 10 am - 4 pm at 402-345-1576