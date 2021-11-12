CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART: A CONCERT Featuring Camille Metoyer Moten Announced At Omaha Community Playhouse

Christmas in My Heart: A Concert featuring Camille Metoyer Moten will open on Friday, November 26th, 2021.

The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through December 23rd. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, December 22nd at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now starting at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

OCP legend Camille Metoyer Moten makes her highly anticipated return to the stage for an intimate holiday affair. Christmas in My Heart is all the wonder and magic of the season in concert. Cozy up in our Howard Drew Theatre and let Camille's soaring voice warm your heart with beloved holiday classics, contemporary Christmas melodies and everything in between!

The health and safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers, students and community continues to remain our highest priority. To help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, please read through our current COVID-19 safety procedures and rules. Policies and procedures are reviewed on an ongoing basis in accordance with the most up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local and national health officials. We appreciate everyone's cooperation in helping us maintain the safest environment possible at OCP.

All individuals are required to wear masks at all times while in the building regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the show. Masks will be available free of charge or patrons may bring their own. All masks must be worn properly in accordance with CDC guidelines, covering both the nose and mouth.

Beginning Oct. 11, 2021, food and drink will no longer be allowed in the theatre. Patrons may still enjoy drinks and snacks in the lobby areas before the show and during intermission. Please be respectful of those around you by replacing your mask when you are not actively eating or drinking.

For the protection of our patrons, volunteers and staff, OCP will not allow mask exemptions of any kind, including medical exemptions. Those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask for the duration of their visit to OCP should call the OCP box office to obtain a refund.

On-stage performers and orchestra members must provide proof of full vaccination by their first in-person rehearsal date. During performances, on-stage performers and select orchestra members will remove their masks.

All OCP employees and any individuals associated with OCP productions or programming must provide proof of full vaccination by November 19, 2021. This includes, but is not limited to: volunteers, teaching artists, directors, music directors, choreographers, stage managers, assistant directors/choreographers/music directors, fight directors, dialect coaches, backstage crew, composers, designers (sound, lighting, scenic, costume), over hire, ushers and greeters.

Audience members are required to self-screen for a fever and symptoms of illness prior to arriving at OCP. Those with fever or other symptoms may exchange their ticket at no cost.

Seating inside the theatres will not be socially-distanced.

An enhanced air filtration system has been installed to keep clean, fresh air circulating in the theatres and throughout the building.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed in and around the OCP Box Office to better protect our patrons, staff and volunteers. Cash-free payments are encouraged and touchless credit card transactions are being offered.

We will no longer be hosting post-show meet-and-greets with the actors in the lobby.

Common areas and performance halls are being cleaned and sanitized daily.

All restrooms have been outfitted with touchless fixtures. Restrooms are being sanitized daily and throughout performances.

