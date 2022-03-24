Broadway Hit THE BAND'S VISIT Arrives In Lincoln

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced that THE BAND'S VISIT, one of the most Tony Award-winning musicals in history, will be coming to Lincoln for four performances on April 9-10, 2022.

Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of "Tewfiq," the role he created in the 2007 film of The Band's Visit and most recently played on Broadway. Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal in the role of "Dina."

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT will be at the Lied Center for four performances on April 9-10. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

THE BAND'S VISIT tells a delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, gives us hope, and ultimately, brings us together.

With music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle award winner Itamar Moses, THE BAND'S VISIT has won "Best Musical" awards from the Tony Awards, Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

THE BAND'S VISIT original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of "Answer Me" on NBC's "Today".

Learn more at TheBandsVisitMusical.com.