Bluebarn Theatre to Present Special Holiday Event 'TIS THE SEASON WITH KATHY AND CAMILLE

BLUEBARN THEATRE will present 'Tis the Season with Kathy and Camille December 8th and 9th.

About the Production

...for all kinds of sparkling cheer, from music classics to your favorite holiday songs.

Join us for a two-night-only, 35th-anniversary special "SPARK" event featuring Kathy Tyree and Camille Metoyer Moten.

Featuring:

Kathy Tyree and Camille Metoyer Moten

Jeff Jenkins - Co-Music Director

Ananias Montague - Co- Music Director

Jacob Sorensen on Bass

Jonathan Sanders on Drums

Chad Stoner on Saxophone

Performances & Tickets

December 8th @ 7:30 pm

December 9th @ 7:30 pm

General Admission ($44)

purchase tickets through Eventbrite or by calling the box office Monday- Friday 10 am - 4 pm @ 402.345.1576

**Tis the Season with Kathy and Camille is not included in the price of the Season Membership**

Covid-19 Protocols: Masks are always welcome