Bluebarn Theatre to Present Special Holiday Event 'TIS THE SEASON WITH KATHY AND CAMILLE

Two-night-only performances on December 8th and 9th.
POPULAR
BLUEBARN THEATRE will present 'Tis the Season with Kathy and Camille December 8th and 9th.
...for all kinds of sparkling cheer, from music classics to your favorite holiday songs.
Join us for a two-night-only, 35th-anniversary special "SPARK" event featuring Kathy Tyree and Camille Metoyer Moten.
Featuring:
Kathy Tyree and Camille Metoyer Moten
Jeff Jenkins - Co-Music Director
Ananias Montague - Co- Music Director
Jacob Sorensen on Bass
Jonathan Sanders on Drums
Chad Stoner on Saxophone
Performances & Tickets
December 8th @ 7:30 pm
December 9th @ 7:30 pm
General Admission ($44)
purchase tickets through Eventbrite or by calling the box office Monday- Friday 10 am - 4 pm @ 402.345.1576
**Tis the Season with Kathy and Camille is not included in the price of the Season Membership**
Covid-19 Protocols: Masks are always welcome
Videos
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Lied Center for Performing Arts (6/11-6/12)
|The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
|The Lion King
Orpheum Theater (2/29-3/24)
|Les Miserables
Lied Center for Performing Arts (1/09-1/14)
|Beetlejuice
Orpheum Theater (1/30-2/04)
|The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
|She Loves Me
Beatrice Community Players (12/08-12/17)
|Moulin Rouge!
Orpheum Theater (5/28-6/09)
|The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
|The Nerd
Miller Lab Theatre (11/16-11/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You